T&T Jump Rope Team wins 47 medals

Team T&T once again enjoyed a good outing at the World Jump Rope Championship which was held in Orlando, Florida. With a staggering overall haul of 47 medals, the local jumpers narrowly fell short of last year’s count of 49 but can still take pride in their achievements.

T&T won ten gold medals, 18 silver and 19 bronze and several of its athletes can also boast of attaining top ten world rankings and personal best records.

The national record in the senior single-rope 30 seconds speed step was broken by the former holder Isaiah Stokes who improved his previous mark to 176 speed steps in 30 seconds.

Another of the major achievements came in the naming of the games’ most outstanding athlete in 10-year-old Tyreese Lawrence. The standard three pupil of the Boisierre RC School in Maraval was personally responsible for seven of T&T’s medals, capturing three gold, three silver and one bronze. He told Guardian Media Sports, “I am very proud to represent Trinidad and Tobago and gain this title of Most Outstanding Athlete. I trained for the event continuously with a lot of push-ups and speed drills.”

While at the World Championships, T&T also a signatory of the historic Orlando accord on July 6. The accord will recognise this country as one of the foundation members to the world body for the sport of jump rope.

The team will now enter a two day training camp in Orlando, from July 8-9.