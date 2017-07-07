T&T men win another five-set CAZOVA battle

HOST and defending champions Trinidad and Tobago maintained their unbeaten start to the 16th Senior Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Men’s Championship with a second 3-2 win at the National Cycling Centre.

After escaping with a 3-2 win over Curacao in its Pool D opener on Wednesday, the Ryan Stewart-captain locals again had to to dig deep for a 22-25, 25-22, 28-30, 25-21, 15-9 triumph over a spirited Suriname.

With the victory, T&T , winners in 2010 and 2014 moved to a 2-0 record and top spot in the pool while Suriname dropped to 1-1, the same as Martinique and Curacao is 0-2.

For the host, captain Ryan Stewart led the way with 20 points, 19 of which were kills, Brandon Legall added 19, Daneil Williams came off the bench to add a match-turning 17, and Mikheil Hoyte, 17.

On the opposite side of the net, Gino Robert Naarden had a match-high 22 points for Suriname and Keven Sporkslede 18 while Verny Viliet got eight. It was a relatively even contest for most of the way as was evident in both teams scoring 57 spikes, while T&T enjoyed a blocking edge of 10-3 and service aces of seven to three.

However, for the second match running T&T was guilty of too many errors, 44 to be exact, three more than their rivals. This after they tallied 54 errors in their opening win versus Curacao.

Reflecting on the result, Suriname captain Casey Foe-A-Man said that his team could not be at fault for the outcome and most of the blame is on him. “I am disappointed in myself as a player because I did not make the right choices I needed to in crucial parts of the match.”

Stewart praised his team for once again showing good fighting spirit. “We did not get off to a good start as we wanted, but once again we played with a lot of heart and fight and in the end got the win.”

Suriname coach Getrouw Verdy said his team had a good match until the fifth set. We were doing the right things to win the match, but in the final set we did not focus or have the concentration we needed to.” T&T’s Sean Morrison once again saluted his players for their never-say-die attitude and I think we showed a lot of improvement from our first match as we served and pass a lot better.

“We also kept on working and played as a team and I know we still have a lot to do.”

On Thursday in T&T faces Martinique from 9pm with a win almost guaranteeing the automatic qualifier for the semifinals while the loser will contest the quarterfinals. Suriname comes up against Curacao from 2pm.

Former champion Martinique got its campaign back on track with a straight sets 25-14, 25-23, 25-23 defeat of Curacao in Pool D at the National Cycling Centre. Coming of losses in their opening matches to Suriname (3-1) and host and two-time winners T&T (3-2) in their opening pool matches on Tuesday, both Martinique and Curacao were desperate to get among the winners.

However, it was the French-speaking island, playing on a full day rest compared to their rivals who ended their clash with T&T at 1.30am on Wednesday, who looked the sharper of both teams and got the crucial win to improve to 1-1. Curacao’s cause was not help also by an injury to key setter Raynold Marchena with the scored locked at 17-17 in the second set as his team struggled without his presence and in the end, fell to a 0-2 record.

Last night, T&T tackled Martinique from 9pm with a win earning the host a spot in tomorrow’s semifinals as pool winners while a defeat opens the possible of a quarterfinal match today. Suriname and Curacao clashed in the first pool match. In Pool E, Jamaica led by captain Andre Mc Lean, Jamaica played a solid game to beat Bahamas 25-18, 25-19, 25-18 to improve to 2-0.

Winners of their first match over tournament debutants Haiti in four sets on Tuesday, the Gatasheu Bonner-coached Jamaicans started very confidently against the Bahamians who went under to Barbados in five-sets in their opening day clash of former champions.

And in the end Jamaica which served, passed and block well came away with the deserved win while Bahamas, winners in 2012 dropped to 0-2 and on the verge of elimination from contesting the gold medal match. Ten-time tournament winners’ Barbados overcame a very slow start to get the better of debutants Haiti 22-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-18, 15-13 for a 2-0 record as well in Pool E.

With the win, Barbados joined Jamaica with a 2-0 round-robin record ahead of their top-of-the-table encounter on Thursday which will determine the automatic qualifier for the semifinals while the loser will contest the quarterfinals.

Last night in the final round of group matches, Bahamas battled Haiti in the other pool match, with the loser playing for seventh and eighth spot and the winner, earning a spot in today’s quarterfinals.