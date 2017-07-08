C&B to meet Progressive in Courts finals

Tobago’s C&B United will come up against Progressive in the finals of the Courts Inter-Club tournament after getting past Hermitage Youth Organisation (HYO) in the semi-finals at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) in Couva On Thursday night.

Brian Deosaran scored an unbeaten 40 and together with Leonardo Julien 34, took HYO to 138 for three in 20 overs. This was always going to be a challenging score for HYO to defend and it lost the match with an over to spare, as C&B reached 139 for six. Leading their batting in the four-wicket win was Kerry Cordner 31, Anthony Providence 25 and Marcus Daniel with an unbeaten 37. Sterling Bissoon grabbed 2/32 for HYO but his effort was not good enough to bring his team a victory. They will now meet Progressive on July 14 at 7pm in the grand finals.

Last week, Progressive cricket club got the better of Nazarite in the first semi-finals also at the National Cricket Centre (NCC). Rain badly affected the game and it took a grand effort from the organisers to have a match, which got underway at 8.05pm and not at the schedule 6pm start because of the weather. Even during the match there was a rain break but Progressive were still able to take a five-wicket win.

Batting first Nazarite struggled to come to terms with the bowling and made just 86 for eight of 13 overs. Kevin Wilkes made 17 and Martin Smith 16 as the others could not come to the party. Keeping them honest was Reguel Brown with figures of three wickets for 14 runs.

When Progressive took to the crease Peter Grimes held their run chase together and got an unbeaten 36, when the win was formalised after 11.2 overs at 87 for five. Brown was also in good nick with the bat and knocked 18 in the winning effort, Irwin Dick bowled well for Nazarite taking 2/16 but the target set was always under par.

Courts have invested a total of $200,000 into this Inter-Club tournament which has generated tremendous interest from cricket followers.