CPL finals tickets on sale

The long wait is over as tickets for the finals of the 2017 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) at the Brian Lara Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad are now on sale and available to buy through the Hero CPL website – www.cplt20.com.

The four matches which will comprise the ‘finals weekend’ will take place between 5th & 9th September and will be the thrilling conclusion of Hero CPL 2017.

The Brian Lara Cricket Academy is a state-of-the-art 100,000sqft training and competition venue with a capacity of 15,000-seats. This fantastic facility will be hosting its first Hero CPL matches and the teams will be able to make use of the world-class outdoor nets and training complex while fans will be able to watch at the most modern cricket stadium in the Caribbean,Tickets for the finals week of the biggest sporting event in the Caribbean start from just $30US for the eliminators, $35US for the Play-off and $40US for the finals.

The colour, vibrancy and excitement of the Hero CPL finals can’t be matched, and tickets should be picked up fast before they sell out.

Damien O’Donohoe, Chief Executive Officer of the Hero CPL, said: “We are delighted to be in Trinidad for the finals week this year, it is the vibrant hub of Caribbean cricket. The Biggest Party in Sport finishing at the wonderful stadium at the Brian Lara Academy will be a perfect end to the tournament, and what better name for the matches to be associated with than Brian Charles Lara!” The last time T&T hosted the finals was in 2015 at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, at a cost of US$3.5 million, equivalent to TT$24.5m.

Minister of Sport Darryl Smith revealed that he worked very closely with Sports Ambassador Brian Lara to negotiate the US$1m bid for this year’s finale. The US$1m will actually be paid in TT dollars, which assist the country in holding on to some of its limited foreign exchange.

The icing on the cake is that 50 per cent will be paid in kind, including a waiver on the cost of the rental of the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, ground transport from PTSC, hotel accommodation and the securing of essential services such as police and fire officials. The other half will be paid in cash.

Viewers can also watch all 34 matches of the 2017 Caribbean Premier League live on CNC3, which has virtually become the home for the tournament in T&T. The first match bowls off on August 4 in St Lucia between the Stars and the Trinbago Knight Riders from 9 pm.