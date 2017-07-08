Red Force stays local in PCL draft

The T&T Red Force stayed local and picked five players from T&T at the 2017 Professional Cricket League (PCL) draft that was held yesterday at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel.

The five players coming in for the T&T Red Force to join the other ten ‘protected’ players are Akeal Cooper, the all rounder from PowerGen Cricket Club, his club mate and batsman Ewart Nicholson, Alescon Comets wicketkeeper Steven Katwaroo, Queen’s Park spinner Khary Pierre and new kid on the block Kissondath Magram from Comets cricket club.

The Player Draft was organised with the goal of achieving an equitable distribution of the available player talent in the Regional 4-Day and Regional Super50 tournaments. Each Franchise will contract a minimum of 15 players, with 10 pre-selected players and five players drafted from the Pool. Of the 15 players contracted to the Franchise, a minimum of two must be from outside the Home Territory. In this case the three foreign players for the T&T Red Force are new West Indies batsman Kyle Hope, his countryman Roshon Primus and Jamaican fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell. Each franchise was given the opportunity to have an international player at its own cost but the Red Force did not go in this direction.

The players retained ahead of the draft were Hope, Isaiah Rajah, Yannic Cariah, Primus, Imran Khan, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Marlon Richards, Cottrell and Bryan Charles. Receiving their first professional contracts are Nicholson, Cooper, Webster and Rajah. Queen’s Park player and former Red Force allrounder Akeal Hosein was the only Trinidadian picked up by a foreign franchise and he went to the Barbados Pride.

Kyle Hope (overseas), Isaiah Rajah, Yannic Cariah, Roshon Primus (Overseas), Imran Khan

Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Marlon Richards, Sheldon Cottrell (Overseas), Bryan Charles, Kissoondath Magram, Khary Pierre, Steven Katwaroo, Ewart Nicholson and Akeil Cooper.