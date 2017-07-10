Another good juvenile bet?

Another Batt has experience and best-in time-handicap rating for the Novice Stakes over six furlongs of good ground at Ayr today, all relevant boxes are ticked for this George Scott-trained Windsor Knot gelding, ridden the last twice by championship-chasing Silvestre de Souza.

What a season this diminutive dynamo is enjoying, the definitive workaholic is setting a tremendous pace and doesn’t seem to be flagging one iota despite the colossal effects of full on’ heat during a genuine mid-summer spell. Mind you Silvestre was born and raised in South America!

Scott acquired Another Batt after two runs in Ireland, where he was second on the Curragh, which represented solid form; sure enough, twenty-five days later, de Souza landed the spoils on this 8/15 favourite, making all in typically positive manner and winning unchallenged by five lengths. Surely the owners would want to chance a lunge at Royal Ascot!

That was indeed the case and Another Batt ran a cracker to finish eighth (of 22!) to Aidan O’Brien’s runner, Sound Of Silence, beaten just over five lengths.

Scott also ran third, James Garfield, only a length and a half off the winner which prevailed by a neck from Roussel, close second to Havana Grey at Sandown last Friday. We napped Roussel!

Realistically, you can’t beat the draw at graded level and this proved the case, Havana Grey skipped away over by the far rail whereas Roussel, drawn worst, raced down the middle. The time-figure was tremendous, take note. Rest of this eight-race card is too difficult and we focus on Lady Anjorica, one of nine decs for a Novice Auction Stakes over six furlongs of good Ripon and mount of de Souza!

Silvestre rides in all six races!

Lady Anjorica also has the considerable advantage of four races and a TH mark that wins this-type races eight times out of ten so the portents for success are balanced in our favour. Mine is to target two-year-old auction races whenever possible, this precluding opposition to super-breds of Godolphin, Coolmore, etc. You simply can’t beat ‘em!

Paul Hanagan pops down to his local Garden of Yorkshire’ course for five rides, best of which seems to be once-raced, Mick Hammond-trained, Kings Will Dream in an aged Maiden Stakes over a mile of this popular right-handed track, ideal fro front-running tactics.

TORONTO

The victory was one three on the ten-race card for the 44-year-old as he also captured race one with 2-1 chance Sweet Escape and race two with another favourite Mo Big Cat.

Husbands, who has endured a modest season by his standards, sits fourth in the jockeys standings on 41 wins. Reigning champion Eurico Rosa Da Silva leads with 66 with former champion Luis Contreras lying second on 52 wins.

Going off at odds of 3/5 in the feature for two-year-olds over four furlongs, Husbands and the bay colt stalked pace-setter Tenacity Zip through a bustling first quarter run in 22.59 seconds before reaching the half-mile in 46 flat.

Through the final turn, Tenacity Zip still held sway but Husbands and Blueblood slowly wore down the leader in the stretch to reach the wire three-quarters of a length clear in a time of 58.37 seconds. (CMC)

Ayr, 10.45 Another Batt (nap)

Ripon, 3.45 Lady Anjorica (e.w)

5.45 Kings Will Dream.