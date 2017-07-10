Darren Bravo cracks 87 in losing cause

West Indies batsman Darren Bravo produced a strong knock of 87 for Bamboo All Stars but his effort was not good enough to stop his side from being on the losing end. Mystery XI defeated his team by six wickets in the latest clash of the Powerade Central Super League at Pierre Road in Charlieville on Sunday night.

Bravo who might have preferred to represent the West Indies against India in a T20 clash earlier in the day at Sabina Park in Jamaica, showed up at Pierre Road in determined mood. He lost his brother Dwayne for just three at the top of the order but rescued his team with a typically classy performance.

His effort took his team to 159 for six of its 20 overs. Lending good support was Kerwin Gonzales who struck three sixes in his 26. Bravo faced 53 balls striking six fours and six sixes. He was later presented with the purple cap as leading batsman in the tournament after the innings having counted 226 runs to date.

The pick of the bowlers for Mystery XI was Red Force player Tion Webster. He grabbed two for 21 but then returned with the bat to take his team to the win.

The right hander clobbered 84 from 39 balls with seven sixes and eight fours. He was severe on medium pacer Dwayne Bravo, who was off colour going for 37 runs from just three overs and a ball and taking one wicket in the process.

Earlier, Same Side defeated Central Empire by 47 runs. Same Side on the back of 42 from Yannic Carriah and 36 from Lincoln Roberts made 146 for eight in 20 overs. Central Empire in response crashed to 99 all out as Roshan Parag 3/15, Andre Browne 2/21, John Russ Jaggessar two for 14 and Tariq Abdul two for eight, were good with the ball.

SUPERLEAGUE SCORES

At Pierre Road: Bamboo All Stars 159/6 (20) (Darren Bravo 87, Kerwin Gonzales 26, Tion Webster 2/21) vs Mystery XI 161/4 (14.1) (Tion Webster 84, Kapil Harry 18, Nicholas Pooran 18, Amrit Dass 2/46) - Mystery XI won by 6 wkts.

At Pierre Road: Same Side 146/8 (18) (Yannic Carriah 42, Lincoln Roberts 36, Tariq Abdul 18, Justin Joseph 2/35, DeJourn Charles 2/38) vs Central Empire 99 all out (16.5) (Justin Joseph 33, Ewart Nicholson 24, Roshan Parag 3/15, Andre Browne 2/21, John Russ Jaggessar 2/14, Tariq Abdul 2/8) - Same Side won by 47 runs.