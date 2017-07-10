Jagessar, Kublalsingh win T&TCA golf tourney

The team of Suresh Jagessar and Fabian Kublalsingh emerged winners of the 9th Annual T&T Contractors Association Coral Cup Classic Golf Tournament held at the Millennium Lakes Golf & Country Club on July 1.

The pair had an amazing net score of 15 under par 56 in the Two Ball Better Ball event, to win by four shots over the teams of Dave Rajkumar and Johannson Singh and George Bleasdell and Solaiman Juman, who were second and third, respectively.

Jagessar and Kublalsingh also won the tournament in 2014, with Singh finishing in second (with Arjune Samlal) and Bleasdell and Juman taking 5th on that occasion.

This annual event which seeks to promote networking among the T&TCA’s local and regional partners while assisting local charities, hosted a full complement of 44 teams and participants and included West Indies 20/20 cricketer, Dwayne Smith and his partner Sean Edey as well as Anderson Payne and Chris Pitt from Barbados who are long-standing supporters of the event.

It was a great day of competitive golf followed by the prize-giving ceremony. Ramlogan Roopnarinesingh, president of the T&TCA, in his address, expressed his gratitude to the major sponsors, Lifetime Motors, Lifetime Solutions, Caribbean Airlines, Royal Westmoreland, TCL, Suriname Airways and Fatboy Coconut Water.

The beneficiary of this year’s event was the Lady Hochoy Home in Gasparillo which caters for the needs of approximately 160 children and young people with a variety of disabilities such as autism, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome and physical and intellectual challenges.

Funds will go towards the construction an Early Intervention Centre. In addition to the monetary donation from the association, presentations were also made to the Home’s representative, Sr Antoinette, by T&TCA members, Abel Building Solutions and Coosal’s.