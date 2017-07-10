Parris, Calliste net braces as Prisons win from behind

Prisons FC got double strikes from Anthony Parris and Brandon Calliste which guided them to a 4-2 victory over Central Football Association (CFA) powerhouse Perseverance Ball Runners in the League Two of the T&T Super League at the weekend.

After being stagnant in third position for the past two weeks, the Prisons Officers were reluctant to take any prisoners at the New Settlement Recreation Ground on Caroni Savannah Road on Saturday, coming from two goals down to earn maximum points and leapfrog the Harlem Strikers for second on the standing.

They are now eyeing the top spot which is being held by Central 500 Spartans.

The Prisons officers found themselves behind after 20 minutes when Kiedel Glasgow gave the Ball Runners the lead. And four minutes later, the lead was doubled when Deon O’Garro gave the home team, a second item (24th), a lead which they took to the half-time interval. But at the resumption the officers pulled a goal back 10 minutes into play, when Parris fired in the first of his two goals and unsettled the Ball Runners defence.

The home team had hardly recovered when Calliste levelled the scores in the 56th and triggered a seemingly violent response in the following minutes in which Rick Lyder, Glasgow and Jerome Clarke were cautioned and Kerwyn Beckles given his marching orders via a red card.

Parris later returned to give his team the advantage for the first time in the game in the 69th minute, before Calliste sealed the win with his goal nine minutes from time. With the result the Prisons officers moved to six points in three matches, a mere point behind the Spartans who shared the points in a 2-2 tie with the Harlem Strikers at Edinburgh 500 Recreation Ground in Chaguanas.

The Spartans got goals from Keith Williams (88th) and Donovan Derrick in the 63rd which were cancelled out by items from Neon O’Garro (5th) and Wendell Archibald (95th) for the Striklers.

In another League Two game, Marabella Family Crisis Centre edged Petit Valley Diego Martin United 1-0 at Guaracara Park, Point-A-Pierre, courtesy a lone strike by Jaycee Paras in the 14th minute.

Meanwhile in the topflight League One division there was no change to the lead with Guaya United continuing with their unbeaten run by clobbering Cunupia FC 6-2 at the Guayaguayare Recreation Ground, courtesy a beaver-trick from the prolific Carlon Hughes in 33rd, 39th, 75th and 80th minutes. Two other goals by Shaquille Ferrier (2nd) and Kevin Jagdeosingh in the 64th minute completed the rout for the leaders, although the newcomers got items from Torian Sobers (60th) and Jamal Spence (82nd).

Their closest rivals FC Santa Rosa was also on winner’s row on Sunday, as they defeated WASA 3-0 at the WASA Headquarters in St Joseph. The win came from a brace by Keron Clarke in the 72nd and 93rd and another from Salem Henry in the 48th.

At the Grand Chemin Ground in Moruga the home team- Club Sando Moruga rebounded from a loss in their last match to FC Santa Rosa by hammering Police 7-1 with Jessie Edwards firing four goals past the Lawmen goalkeeper. Anderson Toussaint, Akeil London and Nigel John were the others scorers for Club Sando, but Edwards was the talk of the town after his goals lifted them to ninth on the standings. Police lone goal came from Isaiah Pryce.

In other matches: UTT edged Siparia Spurs 2-1 and Queen’s Park CC pipped 1976 Phoenix by the same 2-1 margin. Meanwhile the encounter between Defence Force and Bethel FC that was scheduled to be played at the Mt Gomery Recreation Ground in Tobago will now be played on Thursday (July 13) at the same venue.

WALTER ALIBEY