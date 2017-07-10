Promoting sports among persons with disabilities

Increasing participation in sports and physical activity among the population should not be limited to the able bodied. Persons with disabilities must be equally encouraged to participate in sports and leisure activities so that they can reap health and fitness benefits. Additionally, it’s a human right to be able to participate in sports and physical activity.

The UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities is a legally binding document addressing the rights of persons with disabilities and sport. According to Article 30:

“States Parties shall take appropriate measures to encourage and promote the participation, to the fullest extent possible, of persons with disabilities in mainstream sporting activities at all levels”.

The convention also calls for governments to ensure that persons with disabilities have access to sporting venues both as participants as well as spectators. Furthermore, the convention requires that children with disabilities be included in school physical education enjoying equal access to “play, recreation and leisure and sporting activities”.

Despite the UN Convention, persons with disabilities face several barriers to participation in sports and physical activity.

Several research findings (“Getting involved in sport, Australia 2010; Kassa 2012; Rimmer 2008; UN Enable 2011) have highlighted three (3) categories (Intrinsic, environmental and communication) of barriers that impact negatively on persons with disabilities participating in sports and physical activity.

In relation to Intrinsic factors, persons with disabilities may suffer from a lack of knowledge and social ineffectiveness. They may have a lack of knowledge of the various programmes, facilities and resources that may exists to inform their decision making.

The social environment from which people with disabilities have to function may also serve as a limitation. Attitudinal, transport and barriers of omission may serve as major deterrents. Transport can pose an enormous hindrance where persons have higher support needs and there is a lack of suitable and affordable accessible transport.

Barriers of omission includes all facilities, programmes, policies and procedures that fail to include effective practices for persons with disabilities. For instance, although the Sport Policy of Trinidad and Tobago 2002 alludes to persons with disabilities, it does not state specifically how such persons will be included in its overall policy as required by the UN Convention 30 as it relates to sport and disabilities.

The third category of barriers is linked to effective communication. Persons with several disabilities such as hearing and speech impairments may experience breakdown in communication with other persons.

It is evident that addressing the issue of increasing sport and physical activities among persons with disabilities requires a comprehensive policy and commitment toward implementation of programmes. Several critical stakeholders will be required to partner in such a venture. Various ministries such as Sport and Youth Affairs, Community Development and Education have to work with the Special Olympics Committee and the business community to ensure that all persons in Trinidad and Tobago are treated equally as it relates to access and participation in sports, recreation and leisure activities.

Dr Anand Rampersad

Sociology Unit, UWI

St Augustine