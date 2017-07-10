Quarry Village salutes sporting superstars

Looking for a way to advertise the talent in the sleepy village of Quarry, Siparia, two gentleman 34 years ago decided that sport was the answer.

Ramesh Ragoobar and Suresh Ragoobar got together back in 1983 to help the youths in Quarry Village with organising and participating in competitive cricket and football competitions, which became the driving force when the formed the Quarry Superstars Sports and Cultural Club.

Many youths from the area were caught up in all kinds of activities but these two residents wanted the youths to channel their energies in sports.

After sharing their vision with villagers, they were joined by Uthan Sitahal, Andrew Boodhai, Ramesh Boodhai and Martin Gibbs.

In addition to bringing on stream cricket and football, which engaged the attention of many, the club started to develop into other areas.

Over the years, the club engaged in activities inclusive of bazaars, family day activities, inter-faith services, Christmas treats, medical days, assisting those who experienced disasters, providing services for the home for the age and other recreational activities.

Recently, club members together with members from different organisations engaged in a walk from Irwin Park Savannah on High Street, Siparia, to the SS Erin Road to the club’s facility in Quarry Village. They were accompanied by the Petrotrin Cadets led by Major Steve O’Connor.

The Siparia police escorted the participants, together with the Petrotrin ambulance.

This walk was in recognition of people from the village who have succeeded in life, in sports, academics and culture. A few were recognised and among them were national Under-12 chess champion Marcus Ragoobar, historian, the late Angelo Bissessarsingh, Ian “Frinty” Morris, who was fourth in the 400 metres finals at the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games and pan player Keith Byer.