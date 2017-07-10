T&T rallies past Martinique for title repeat

Host T&T retained its title with a 3-1 set win over Martinique when the 16th Senior Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Men’s Championship concluded at the National Cycling Centre, Balmain, Couva, yesterday.

After losing the first set, 23-25 of the best-in-five title match, T&T men rebounded to take the next three sets, 25-17, 25-16, 25-23, to keep hold of title in won on home soil as well in 2014.

It was the third title in the last four editions of the competition for T&T, now coached by former player Sean Morrison, who was part of the team which lifted its first crown in 2010 in Suriname.

Prior to the title match, ten-time winners, Barbados defeated tournament debutants Haiti, 25-19, 25-15, 27-25 for third spot.

On Saturday night, T&T reached its second straight final when it overcame Haiti 22-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-22 in semifinal two .

Coming off of three straight 3-2 round-robin pool wins for an automatic semifinal spot, Trinidad and Tobago champions in 2010 and 2014 stepped up its game to silence a very determined and confident Haiti squad.

Leading the way for the reigning champions was middle blocker Mikheil Hoyte with 18 points, highlighted by 13 spikes and five blocks while Brandon Hoyte added 15, captain Ryan Stewart 13 and Marlon Phillip ten.

For Haiti, Claude Antoine was the lone player in double figure scoring with 11 points while Jacques-Antoine Frederic added nine, Newsbornson Glezil got eight, and captain Irvens Benjamin, seven in the loss.

Following three nervous wins before their home crowd, it was the best showing in the tournament by the T&T players to date as they outscored the Haitians on spikes 57-42, blocks 9-3 and service aces 4-2 .

However, Haiti was kept in the key not only by their fighting spirit but with the help of the host country who committed 40 errors to the visitors, 27. With the win, T&T set up a final showdown

With 2008 champion Martinique with both teams assured of places in the third and final round of qualifiers to the 2018 FIVB World Championship in Bulgaria and Italy, the 2017 NORCECA Continental Championship in Colorado, USA from September 24 to October 2 featuring 12 teams from which five will qualify to the World Championship.

Stewart speaking after the win said his team played very well and he was looking forward to a bigger effort in the final.

Benjamin was quick to admit that his team took too long to get into the right frame of mind.

Yves Larrieux, Haiti coach, said his players were not up to par for the match as their focus was not there.

Morrison said his team was now finding its top form and was now focused on getting the job done in the final.

In the other semifinal, Martinique outlasted Barbados, 28-26, 25-20, 14-25, 25-23.