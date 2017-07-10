U-21s lose again in Netball World Cup

T&T Under-21 netball team suffered its second consecutive loss in the Netball Youth World Cup, going under to England, 75-27 at the University of Botswana Indoor Sports Arena in Gaborone, Botswana, yesterday.

The junior “Calypso Girls” did not have the depth to beat a depleted English team, who had some sickness in camp yesterday morning, resting some its players as a precautionary measure.

Despite only having a squad of nine, the U-21 Roses as the English team is called, produce an impressive display to keep their perfect record after two rounds of matches.

T&T’s starting line-up included Cheynelle Dolland as goal-shooter, goal-attack Tahirah Hollingsworth, wing-attack Shantel Seemungal, her twin sister Shernece, the centre, Faith Hagley wore the wing-defence bib with co-captains Janeisha Cassimy functioned as goal-defence and Aniecia Baptiste, the goal-keeper.

England pounced on T&T early gaining a 19-6 lead at the end of the first quarter after the team from the Caribbean struggled to feed its shooters the ball effectively or even advanced the ball up the court. The local shooters had the shooting accuracy but lacked opportunities in the shooting circle.

Coach Rhonda John-Davis enforced some changes in the second quarter, with Afiya Vincent replacing Dolland as shooter, Canice Jacobs came in as centre and brought in Saniya Jarvis as the wing defence. Again T&T registered six goals compared to England’s 20, to trail 39-12 at the half.

In the third session, John-Davis with support from assistant coach Kemba Duncan, reworked the shooting combination and brought in Tiana Dillon as goal-shooter and used the taller Jerisia McEachrane as the goal-keeper and shifted Baptiste to goal-defence.

However, the T&T side continued to be plagued by contact and obstruction calls from the umpires throughout the quarter and despite scoring most of its goals in this session, eight, the local netballers still held a 36-goal deficit, heading into the final period.

Much of the same, carried into the fourth session with England adding more to its scoreline while T&T struggled and went away with another loss, having been defeated by Fiji, 55-28 on Saturday.

Today, the junior “Calypso Girls” are back on court against Wales at Ditshupo Hall at 10 am TT time.

Yesterday’s results

T&T 27 vs England 75

Scotland 26 vs New Zealand 78

Barbados 32 vs Australia 93

Zimbabwe vs Singapore

Botswana 42 vs Uganda 46

Jamaica 70 vs Malaysia 22

Grenada 30 vs Wales 72