West, Carter record upsets in Sagicor tennis

Rising tennis star Aidan Carter pulled off a hard-fought victory over Keshawn Moonasar in the Men’s Under-21 Singles of the Sagicor Junior Tennis Championship played at the Country Club, Maraval yesterday. Also sharing the spotlight was Samuel West, who recorded an upset over title favourite Nabeel Mohammed.

West, who is also contesting the u-21 Men’s singles title faced Mohammed, a senior standout player who won the Lease Operators under-18 category before being elevated to the senior ranks. He was the overwhelming favourite to win, but West spoiled the party, claiming the opening set 6-2 before sealing victory 6-4 in the second to progress to the next round.

Meanwhile, Carter, the top junior player, prevailed in straight sets 6-4, 6-2 on court four to stay alive in the tournament.

In the Girls under-16 singles Kimberly Sabga cruised past Aralia Blackman in their rubber 6-0, 6-0 and Stephanie Sirju defeated Janay Sealy 6-3, 6-4 to join the other winners in the division - Jade Tom Yew, who clobbered Kelsey Leitch 6-3, 6-4 and Maria Honore who got the better of Rhyse Houllier 6-4, 6-1.

The boys under-16 however, saw Andre Crawford beating Tyrell George 6-3, 6-2 in the lone match of that age group.

In other results: (Boys u-18)- Adam Escalante beat Sanjeev Seenath 6-3, 5-7, 10-7: Jaydon Alexis clobber Derrel Olivier 6-0, 6-0: (Girls u-12): Ella Carrington defeat Zara Ghuran 4-1, 4-1: Sanjili Seenath beat Charlotte Ready 4-0, 0-4, 12-10: (Boys u-12): Nicholas Ready defeat Beckham Sylvester 4-0, 5-3: Thomas Chung beat Alex Chin 4-0, 5-4: Tyler Hart beat Lorcan Chan Pak 5-4, 4-1 and Jamal Alexis defeat Jace Quashie 4-2, 4-1. In the lone boys u-14 encounter Luca Shamsi defeated Josh Gonsalves 6-0, 7-5 and in the girls’ equivalent—Cameron Wong beat Chelsea Mukerji 2-6, 6-0, 10-3. —Walter Alibey