Courts write masterplan for Central cricket revival

Courts Unicomer Limited have decided to rescue cricket in the Central and as such the company will be pumping resources into the development of cricketers in the Zone.

Commercial Director of Courts Roger Rambharose has been spearheading the effort and to date he is very happy with the results. “I have taken a keen interest in the quality of cricket we are seeing in central and we at Courts have decided to assist because the talent here is amazing. We have forged a partnership with Orangefield Sports Club and have set them targets to achieve in order to get more assistance from us. I am happy to report that they have been doing really well and even won their first major title in a while this season. I have seen where our investment has started to pay off for this club and by extension central and we are going to continue with what we have started.”

Rambharose intends to go even further and assist young cricketers in the schools as well. We are looking at some of the talented young cricketers and we are interested in giving them scholarships to advance their skills at the Kumar Rampath cricket academy in Central.”

Courts have gone beyond Central and earlier this season, they were the title sponsors for the inaugural Women’s Franchise cricket league. In addition to this they also pumped $200,000 into the current Inter-club cricket tournament and they have been supporting this tournament for quite a number of years.

According to Rambharose: “We see the value of investing in sport and we are sticking to our plan as far as our corporate social responsibility lies. We have invested heavily into cricket and we see ourselves as partners with the T&T Cricket Board in moving forward.

“Everyone has something to say about the state of cricket but not many are coming forward with assistance. We want to assist in development and we are happy with the work of the T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) and will continue to work with them.

“We all want West Indies cricket to be back at the top but the work starts at the grassroots level and we are with cricket from that stage.”

Tobago vs Cedros in Courts T20 Final

Tobago cricket side C&B Sports of Canaan/Bon Accord are quietly confident of bagging the $25,000 winners’ purse when they come up against CRB Progressive of Cedros in the final of the Courts sponsored Inter Club T20 cricket competition on Friday (July 14) from 7 pm at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain Couva.

In their semi-final match-up last week, C&B beat Hermitage Youth Organisation by four wickets. HYO, batting first chalked up 138 for three wickets in their 20 overs with Brian Deosaran top-scoring with an undefeated 40 runs while Under-19 player Leonardo Julien made 34 and Javed Mohammed tallied 32. In their run chase, C&B reached 139 for six in 19 overs with captain Marcus Daniel leading the way with an unbeaten 37 while Kerry Cordner notched up 31, and Anthony Providence scored 25. R Singh also contributed 13 not out. Daniel said his team is fine-tuning its strategy on how to approach the final and will seriously consider batting first on the sprawling NCC ground, should they win the toss, with the expectation of posting a good score and successfully defending it with their trio of able-bodied spinners who have been stifling opposing batsmen.

Meanwhile, Progressive who beat Nazarite of the South West Zone in their semi-final, are hoping to win one for the club which celebrates its 50th anniversary next year.