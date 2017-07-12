Dalla Costa, Hadden move into Sagicor U-10 Tennis final

Kale Dalla Costa and James Hadden will contest the Boys Under-ten Division Singles final of the Sagicor Junior Tennis Championship at the Country Club in Maraval today.

Dalla Costa who got the better of Hadden when he won the recent Lease Operators Junior Tennis title less than a month ago, will be going after his second title in a row. Yesterday, Dalla Costa earned the right to contest the final after beating Isaiah Boxill in straight sets 5-4, 4-0 in the first of two semi-final matches to set a mouth-watering battle with Hadden who got the better of Alexander Merry 4-2, 5-3.

An equally interesting contest also awaits the Boys u-12 singles final scheduled for later today, where Tyler Hart will meet Nicholas Ready. Both had straight-sets victories on Tuesday, with Hart delivering the lethal blow to Jamal Alexis in the semis 4-1, 5-3 and his opponent Ready, disposing of Thomas Chung 5-3, 4-0 for the right to battle for precious silverware. Kyle Kerry will go after the Boys u-14 title when he faces Eathan Wong.

Kerry easily dismissed Luca Shamsi 6-1, 6-1 in the first of two semis, while Wong took three sets to secure a final berth against Charles Devaus. Wong claimed the opening set 6-4 but failed to stop a battling Devaux who won the second 7-5 to signal intention of an upset. Wong however held firm in the third set, beating his opponent 10-8 to advance.

In the Girls u-14 singles Isabelle Abraham prevailed over Cameron Wong 6-2, 6-1 to ensure a place in the final.