Golden kick for T&T

Two members of Shotokan Karate Of Trinidad & Tobago (SKOTT), Adam Chin Leung Kam and Zachary Alexander, left their mark at the recently contested Copa Dimitrova III Karate tournament in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

SKOTT was invited to participate in the tournament alongside teams from across the globe, including USA, Spain, Venezuela and Guatemala.

The tournament was open to all traditional Karate styles, and Adam Chin Leung Kam fought his way to two first place finishes in Kata and Kumite in the 36 to 49 division, bringing home double gold. Also representing the red, white, and black was Zachary Alexander, he went up against the Pan American Junior Champion in the elite open division and was narrowly edged out in a 3-2 split decision.

The tournament was conducted under World Karate Federation (WKF) rules and had world certified referees. For this competition, Adam and Zachary’s coach Sensei Brian Chin Leung Kam drilled the men in a combination of explosive weight training sessions, upper and lower body plyometrics, which he then wove into the delivery and execution of their Karate techniques. Their hard training was evident in the manner in which they approached the competition. These two men have set their sights in competing in further International Tournaments in the very near future, and have gotten the support of many well wishers within T&T.