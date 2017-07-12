Jabloteh sweeps Flow Youth titles

San Juan Jabloteh celebrate as champion of the Flow 2017 Youth Pro League Under-13 division on the final day of competition, Sunday, becoming the first club in the history of the league to win all divisions three times in a row.

The history rewriting “triple triple”champion club won Under-15 division, with two games to spare, on June 25, and a week later (July 2), secured the Under-17 crown on the penultimate day.

On the final day of play, the San Juan Kings Under-13s, recorded a 2-0 win over Defence Force. Having registered 12 straight wins, Jabloteh needed victory after Police FC, the only side with a chance of upstaging them for the title, went ahead by three points before kick-off with a win by default over Morvant Caledonia United at St James Barracks.

But with a helping leg, Jabloteh went ahead in just the second minute against Defence Force though an own goal by defender Brendon Ramjattan, who inadvertently put an attempted clearance into his own net out at the San Juan North Secondary School ground.

Half-an-hour later, Tyrell Inniss, with his first goal of the season, sealed the win for the eventual champions as they win their final points tally to 49 points, the same as Police, but with a superior goal difference of plus-88 to its rival,plus-54).

Police, creditably, had given a superb run this season, but when the dust settled, only one champion team stood tallest.

Ironically, Jabloteh, led by a double from this season’s record-smashing scorer Nathaniel James (40 goals in all competitions), defeated Police 4-1 on June 11, overtaking the Blues for top spot and held to the end.

Also on the day, Jabloteh Under-15 and Under-17 champion sides also ended with wins, defeating Defence Force 2-0 and a default win respectively.

San Juan Jabloteh technical director and senior team head coach Keith Jeffrey praised the work of coaches Dave Weeks (Under-13), Andre Morales and Junior Neptune (Under-15), and Gilbert Bateau (Under-17) for believing in the club’s philosophy.

“For a long time people will continue being envious of what we have achieved as a club,” Jeffrey said of Jabloteh, who won all divisions in 2015, then raised the bar by successfully defending all age groups in 2016, now doing so again 2017.

“As the technical director I have set certain standards that we are to work by in keeping with the Jabloteh philosophy,” continued Jeffrey. “And its also great to see that even the new coaches (Andre Morales and Junior Neptune) have bought into the Jabloteh way, and together with the players we are celebrating an incredible achievement.”

All winning teams for the season will be honoured at tomorrow’s FYPL awards ceremony at the VIP Lounge at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, at 11 am.

results

Under-13 Division

Central FC 6 (Giovanni Warner 4th, Romario Nelson 21st, 25th, 43rd, 46th, 62nd o.g) vs Pt Fortin Civic 0

Police 3 vs Morvant Caledonia Utd 0 – Police won by default

North East Stars 3 vs St Ann’s Rangers 0 – Stars won by default

Jabloteh 2 (12th o.g, Tyrell Inniss 32nd) vs Defence Force 0

W Connection 3 (Jaden Grant 16th, Levi Jones 29th, Aleem Mohammed 63rd) vs Club Sando 0

Under-15 Division

Pt Fortin Civic 1 (Jamali Cobham 30th pen) vs Pt Fortin Civic 0

Morvant Caledonia Utd 2 (Cade Massy 51st, Nadir Badal 55th) vs Police Fc 1 (Triston Solomon 44th)

St Ann’s Rangers 3 (Darrius Douglas 6th, 23rd, Keron Manswell 47th) vs N/East Stars 1 (Nathaniel De Silva)

Jabloteh 2 (Josiah Edwards 56th, Tyrell Willey) vs Defence Force 0

W Connection 8 (Denilson Dogon 6th, Kern Cedeno 27th, 33rd, 61st, Nigel Carraby 36th, Jamal Lewis 73rd, 75th, Jaheim Joseph 86th) vs Club Sando ( Nasean Duncan 14th)

Under-17 Division

Central FC 3 vs Pt Fortin Civic 0 – Central FC won by default

Police FC 3 vs Morvant Caledonia Utd 0 – Police won by default

St Ann’s Rangers 3 (Kesean St Rose 15th, 33rd, Jerrell Hibbert 25th) vs N/East Stars 3 (Kishawnn Hackshaw 54th, Kobe Douglas 60th, Darnell Charles 89th)

San Juan Jabloteh 3 vs Defence Force 0 - Jabloteh won by default

W Connection 2 (Jevaughn Humphrey 73rd, Zion Allen 90th) vs Club Sando 0

Final standings

Under-17 Division

Teams P W D L F A Pts

1. Jabloteh 18 13 4 1 49 13 43

2. North East Stars 18 10 6 2 50 27 36

3. W Connection 18 10 6 2 39 16 36

4. St Ann’s Rangers 17 9 5 3 40 19 32

5. Club Sando 18 7 5 6 32 32 26

6. Police 17 5 6 6 31 24 21

7. Pt Fortin Civic 18 5 4 9 31 41 19

8. Central FC 18 3 5 10 22 46 14

9. M.C Utd 18 3 2 13 23 48 11

10. Defence Force 18 0 3 15 13 64 3

Under-15 Division

1. Jabloteh 18 15 1 2 35 9 46

2. W Connection 18 11 2 5 40 22 35

3. Pt Fortin Civic 18 10 4 4 33 14 34

4. Police FC 17 9 4 4 30 18 31

5. Defence Force 18 8 3 7 35 28 27

6. St Ann’s Rangers 17 7 1 9 32 31 22

7. Club Sando 18 7 1 10 29 36 22

8. North East Stars 18 5 3 10 23 36 18

9. M.C United 18 3 4 11 22 54 13

10. Central FC 18 1 3 14 8 39 6

Under-13 Division

1. Jabloteh 18 16 1 1 104 16 49

2. Police FC 18 16 1 1 69 15 49

3. W Connection 18 12 2 4 56 17 38

4. Defence Force 18 8 4 6 61 31 28

5. Central FC 18 9 0 9 62 43 27

6. North East Stars 18 8 2 8 36 38 26

7. Club Sando 18 7 1 10 51 36 22

8. Pt Fortin Civic 18 5 2 11 25 61 17

9. St Ann’s Rangers 18 1 1 16 8 92 4

10. M C United 18 1 0 7 11 134 3