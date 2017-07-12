Josie selected for Cool Team

Chatburn has an outstanding opportunity of registering another success in a five-runner two-year-old Novice Auction Stakes over five furlongs of good to firm Yarmouth today, one of two good reasons to journey east!

We seldom see Northern-based duo, Danny Tudhope, and his boss, David O’Meara, at this popular coastal venue but they have obviously spotted a chance which Chatburn should take without fuss, judged on his latest career-best effort over a similar distance at Beverley.

Realistically, Chatburn was no match for Mark Johnston-trained Cardsharp but, significantly, improved his time-handicap mark under Tom Eaves, who rode this Dream Ahead colt previously when successful at Redcar. Undoubtedly, the stiff course and a penalty found them out in the closing stages last time.

Pranceabootthetoon was a ready winner on debut at Brighton fifteen days ago, and consistent Haveoneyerself should be on the premises but, if there is a danger to Chatburn it might come from Kevin Ryan-trained newcomer, Fyre Cay.

Ryan is also travelling his charge a long way, from Malton!

Cool Team is a long time winning but this really should be put to rights in a thirteen-runner three-year-old Maiden Stakes over the straight mile. Trainer Hugo Palmer has booked champion apprentice, Josephine the enforcer Gordon.

No nonsense Josephine will undoubtedly be positive on the consistent, hitherto luckless Cool Team, thrown-in on the TH although we note that twice-raced, progressive Working Class is quietly fancied; needs to improve considerably.

Six meetings but loads of moderate races which has meant labouring through all cards to yield a daily patent, Finally we came up One For June, one of nine decs for a Novice Auction Stakes over six furlongs of Lingfield turf which is also described good to firm for a seven-race programme.

William Haggas-trained One For June progressed from an educational first-up run when beaten less than two lengths at Newbury thirteen days ago over a similar distance. The actual time-figure falls just short of what Take Shelter has managed but the latter looks a dead-set sprinter and certainly is not progressing.

American option for Charlie Hills trained Battaash

Charlie Hills has not ruled out the possibility of sending Battaash over to America later in the year for a shot at the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint.

Although a trip to Del Mar remains a long way off for the son of Dark Angel, it is something that the Lambourn handler is seriously considering with the race being staged over five furlongs this year.

Before any jet setting plans are made for the three-year-old, an outing at Goodwood in the King George Stakes is next on the agenda ahead of potential clash with Wesley Ward’s flying machine Lady Aurelia in the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes at York.

Having missed the start of the campaign, the Hamdan Al Maktoum-owned colt made it two wins from as many starts at Sandown this season when breaking the five-furlong track record in last Saturday’s Coral Charge.

Hills said: “Obviously I was delighted with his performance at Sandown on Saturday and he seems to have come out of that race well.

“He went soon enough and it is a stiff old track but I thought he picked up a couple of times. He’s got a great action. He had the right draw but to break the track record takes some doing.

“He was a little bit slow away from the stalls on Saturday and he had to have a stalls test between the two Sandown races. It has always been a little bit of an issue but the more racing he gets the more professional hopefully he will be.

“It is a long time until the Breeders’ Cup but I did notice that this year the Turf Sprint is over five furlongs and that gives us another option, while he has also got the Prix de l’Abbaye.

“It would be nice to be able to think about these things but we will take it one step at a time.

“He’s got a couple of weeks to get over his last run then we will aim him at Goodwood. The timing of the race makes sense and I would like to get another run into him before York.

“I thought Lady Aurelia looked exceptional at Ascot both times she has been there. It is a long season and anything can happen we have just got to keep them both safe and sound.”

Yarmouth, 11.00 Chatburn (nap)

1.20 Cool Team

Lingfield, 1.45 One For June (e.w)