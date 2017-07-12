September is do or die

Two months is not a long time, and in sports, it is even shorter.

T&T’s footballers will in just less than two months face their World Cup fate and destiny in two matches at home to Honduras on September 1 and away to Panama on September 5.

Both matches are must-win affairs and need to be treated as such because with those two victories, T&T will move into fourth position on the points table with two matches remaining.

So for the next few weeks, the T&T Football Association (TTFA) and Dennis Lawrence, the team’s coach need to consult and decide on a plan to ensure that they are prepared for the battle ahead and yes it will be that of a “War”. Our next two opponents are also aware of the critical state of affairs and will be seeking to eliminate us to enhance their positions.

Given the state of our campaign at the moment, with the national team losing three of its last four matches despite playing a distinct and enjoyable brand of football for long periods in the three losses (not to mention the errant officiating in at least two matches), T&T must not give up, we need to fight on.

There are several areas that need to be addressed if we are to obtain six points in our next two games, not least will be the strengthening of the mental resolve around the team and that includes both players and team officials.

Several of the more experienced players need to set the tone in their overall behaviour and mood before the matches, even if it just keeping the youngsters motivated. The older players also need to ensure that the younger players are fully aware of their roles and responsibilities by setting the proper examples through their commitment and behaviour. This is an invaluable lesson that can be lost in translation, depending on a player’s background.

There is little doubt that Lawrence already has a fairly reasonable idea of his best 11 in varying playing circumstances and or styles, depending on availability and injury, so while warm up matches are important, they are not as essential as ensuring team chemistry and opponent focus, even without your best team on the field.

These are modern times, that we live in and coach Lawrence has already shown in many of his actions that he is a “Modern Man” that he is one of us and understands both the play off and on the field.

What we need, besides fair officiating is that our players understand the importance of their functionality during a match and pay attention for the 90 minutes. We have had a few moments of breakdowns in matches and paid the ultimate price, likewise when our opponents have fallen short, we have not been able to take our chances, and I know that is something that Stern John is working on.

There is good news as well in that the TTFA has wisely decided to use another venue for the September 1 encounter and that has to be a step in the right direction, getting out of the Hasely Crawford Stadium “sameness atmosphere”, which allows us a chance to place some pressure on Honduras. It makes sense for many reason, not least that the other stadiums that hold 12,000 supporters will be fill and add to the drive and excitement of a “Do or Die” encounter.

Everything will be on the line on September 1, the day after Independence Day and we need the Honduran team to feel that unity that drive, which is uniquely T&T. Come on people …let us continue to believe in our football team.

So let us all ensure that September, a month of that has given birth to a lot of importance, is again one to remember, rather than forget!