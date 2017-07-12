T&T netballers beat Wales 36-32

T&T got its first win at the Netball Youth World Cup, taking down Wales 36-32 at Ditshupo Hall in Botswana, yesterday.

It was the third match for the junior “Calypso Girls” at the event currently ongoing in the host city, Garborone. On Saturday, the local team fell to Fiji, 55-28, and to England, 75-27 on Monday.

Though happy to finally to get a victory in the 20-team competition, coach Rhonda John-Davis was not fully satisfied with her players’ performance, citing that they were guilty of making similar mistakes as they did in the opening losses.

“It will always feel good to come out with the victory and we give God all the glory but we still continue to make the same errors. We continue to struggle with keeping possession of the ball,” said John-Davis.

T&T was the aggressor from the first pass and held a 9-6 lead at the close of the opening period. Wales stepped up in the second quarter and almost matched T&T goal-for-goal, converting nine compared to T&T’s ten but the local team stayed ahead at the halfway mark, by a narrow four-goal (19-15) margin.

The T&T unit regained momentum in the third session and pushed its advantage to seven (29-22) but the Welsh team refused to go away. Wales managed to outscore T&T again in the fourth and final quarter, 10-7, but the girls dressed in red, white and black held on to complete the four-goal win.

“The scoreline should have been further than it ended up but we are just thankful for the win,” said John-Davis. “We just have to continue working and keeping possession.”

Today, the T&T team will get a chance to improve on its game when it takes on Grenada in the team’s final preliminary match of Pool D. A win against its Caribbean neighbour will move the “Calypso Girls” to third place in the five-team group. The Grenadians fell to their third defeat against Fiji, 74-23.

Earlier, another Caribbean neighbour Jamaica suffered a shock defeat to host team Botswana, 48-46 in a close-knit affair.

results

Cook Islands 39 vs Uganda 52

Barbados 35 vs Zimbabwe 58

Scotland 36 vs Northern Ireland 55

Samoa 73 vs Sri Lanka 49

South Africa 74 vs Singapore 22

Botswana 48 vs Jamaica 46

Fiji 74 vs Grenada 23

Pool D table

Place Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts

1 England 3 3 0 0 242 75 167 6

2 Fiji 3 3 0 0 177 86 91 6

3 Wales 4 1 0 3 162 183 -21 2

4 T&T 3 1 0 2 91 162 -71 2

5 Grenada 3 0 0 3 80 268 -188 0