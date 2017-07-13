Calypso Spikers look to tame ‘Volleyroos’

T&T senior women’s volleyball team, the “Calypso Spikers” will be hoping for much better fortunes than last week in Mexico when they host the 2017 FIV Women’s World Grand Prix Group Three Week Two Pool D-3 series at the National Cycling Centre, in Balmain, Couva from today until Sunday. The event serves-off at 5.30pm daily.

In today’s opener from 5.30pm, African champions Cameroon will meet France from 5.30pm followed by host T&T against Australia in rematches of encounters from Week One play in Cameroon and Mexico, respectively.

Back then, both Australia and France won the encounters versus T&T and Cameroon.

The four-team tournament is being hosted by an English-speaking CAZOVA team for the first time in its history and will feature host T&T, France, Cameroon and Australia.

This is the second week of competition for all four teams as the duo of T&T and Australia competed in Group Three Pool A-3 matches in Mexico while France and Cameroon did battle at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex, Yaounde in Cameroon.

Of the four teams here in T&T, France coached by Felix Andre will start as favourites as it enters with a perfect 3-0 record after beating Cameroon 25-16, 25-27, 25-19, 25-16; Algeria 25-14, 25-11, 25-19 and Venezuela 24-26, 25-12, 19-25, 25-21, 15-10.

The Volleyroos as Australia are called had one win in Mexico, 25-20, 25-12, 25-23 over T&T, while they were beaten by Mexico 25-22, 22-25, 18-25, 23-25 and Hungary 17-25, 21–25, 27–25, 19-25 while Cameroon also had one victory, 25-22, 25-11, 25-22 over Algeria and loss to Venezuela 20-25, 22-25, 15-25 as well.

However, T&T on debut was beaten by Mexico 25-22, 17-25, 19-25, 10-25 and Hungary, 21-25, 20-25, 16-25 to end winless.

However, playing on home soil, the T&T women led by captain Renele Forde, said her team is taking the experience of playing at this new level in stride.

Speaking after her team’s penultimate training session at the tournament venue in Couva on Wednesday night Forde added, “As we all know, volleyball is very big in Mexico and we appreciated having the support of the Mexican people for our matches against the other teams, Australia and Hungary.

“We are regular rivals with Mexico, so for us as a team to have the opportunity to play European teams like Hungary and then Australia it was going up another level for us even though the results were not what we had hoped for.”

“We knew we made lots of mistakes in those matches and now we are on home soil we are looking to correct those errors and taking sets off of our opponents, and even targeting wins when possible.”

“Our first match is against the Australians and based on what we experienced against them in Mexico we know we can compete against them, but we need to limit our errors and execute our game plan as instructed by the coach.”

Francisco Cruz, T&T’s Cuban-born coach said his team was delighted to be competing at the World Grand Prix level after so many years of dominating the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) region.

“We have dominated CAZOVA for a long while now, but now this is a different level, so as a team we have to be patient as we are coming up against countries who have long histories in the competition.

“As a national team we now have the facilities to train so now the next step is for us to compete against top level countries on a regular basis so that we can lift our level.”