Jabloteh players, coaches steal Flow spotlight
As was expected San Juan Jabloteh was voted as the overall ‘Team of the Year’ when the 2017 end-of-season Flow Youth League awards presentation was held at the VIP Lounge, Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, yesterday.
This after the Bourg Mulatresse, San Juan-based club captured all three divisional (Under-13s, Under-15 and Under-17) crowns when the league season concluded across Trinidad, last Sunday.
In addition to the “Team of the Year” and clean sweep of the league titles for a record third straight season, Jabloteh coaches, Dave Weekes (Under-13), Andre Morales (Under-15) and former national youth team trainer, Gilbert Bateau (Under-17) were all rightfully named as their respective division “Coaches of the Year” awardees.
Other awards picked up by Jabloteh clubs members included Nathaniel James, the Under-13’s “Most Valuable Player”, “Most Oustanding Forward” and “Most Goals” recipient with 39 on the season
The club’s Tyrell Wiley was named as the “Most Outstanding Midfielder in the Under-15 age-group while Emmanuel John copped the “Most Outstanding Goalkeeper” accolade in the Under-17 Division.
Defence Force Under-15 forward Justin Araujo-Wilson was also named the division Most Valuable Player.
