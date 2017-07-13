Jabloteh players, coaches steal Flow spotlight

As was expected San Juan Jabloteh was voted as the overall ‘Team of the Year’ when the 2017 end-of-season Flow Youth League awards presentation was held at the VIP Lounge, Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, yesterday.

This after the Bourg Mulatresse, San Juan-based club captured all three divisional (Under-13s, Under-15 and Under-17) crowns when the league season concluded across Trinidad, last Sunday.

In addition to the “Team of the Year” and clean sweep of the league titles for a record third straight season, Jabloteh coaches, Dave Weekes (Under-13), Andre Morales (Under-15) and former national youth team trainer, Gilbert Bateau (Under-17) were all rightfully named as their respective division “Coaches of the Year” awardees.

Other awards picked up by Jabloteh clubs members included Nathaniel James, the Under-13’s “Most Valuable Player”, “Most Oustanding Forward” and “Most Goals” recipient with 39 on the season

The club’s Tyrell Wiley was named as the “Most Outstanding Midfielder in the Under-15 age-group while Emmanuel John copped the “Most Outstanding Goalkeeper” accolade in the Under-17 Division.

Defence Force Under-15 forward Justin Araujo-Wilson was also named the division Most Valuable Player.