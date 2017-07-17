C&B cops Courts title

C&B United out of Tobago won the 2017 Courts Inter-Club T20 title when they defeated Cedros Progressive by 38 runs in the finals at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) in Balmain Couva on Saturday night.

The Tobago lads ran away $25,000 richer and thoroughly deserved the win as they dominated the final. After the first scheduled day of the finals was rained off on Friday, the teams showed up on Saturday to battle it out. The weather was much better and C&B took first strike making 143 for nine in their 20 overs. Kerry Cordner was the best of the batsmen, scoring 37 from 42 balls with three fours. Next in line was Anthony Providence who hammered 30 of only 20 balls. He struck two fours and a six and aided skipper Marcus Daniel who got 21, to take the final score to 143 for nine.

Peter Grimes kept the Cedros men in the game by taking three wickets for 21 runs from his four overs. Progress in response lost early wickets and despite Grimes scoring 43 at number four, all they could have mustered in reply was 105 all out from 16 overs.

Apart from Grimes only Diaz got into double figures with 17. Grimes faced 24 balls, hitting five fours and a six.

Providence and Daniel who earlier got runs, completed a memorable match by taking three wickets each. Providence took three wickets for 10 runs, while Daniel who enjoyed a very good tournament, claimed 3/26.

Courts officials were on hand to distribute the prizes, as they spent $200,000 in making this venture a reality.

COURTS INTER-CLUB T20 FINAL

C&B won by 38 runs.