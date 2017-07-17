Ready in T&T team at COTECC tourney

Nicholas Ready, the recent winner of the Lease Operators and Sagicor Junior Tennis Tournaments, has been chosen in one of two boys teams to represent T&T at the Central American and Caribbean (COTECC) Region Under-12 Tennis Development Championship from today at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.

As host T&T will exercise its right to have two boys teams and as many girls teams in the tournament which will be played in a two-singles and one-doubles format. Ready, who has been in tremendous form of late, will head the country’s first boys team which also comprises Saquiv Williams, a finalist at the Trinity Junior Cup in April and Jamal Alexis, who joined with Williams to capture the boys doubles title at the Trinity Cup. This team will be coached by Larry Yearwood.

Team two will feature the ever consistent Tim Pasea, Sebastien Byng and Beckham Sylvester while Cameron Wong will combine with Charlotte Ready and Gabriella Mc Kenzie on the country’s first girls team, which will be coached by Richard Chung. Team two however consists of Zara Gouren, Ella Carrington and Jordan Dookie, and will be coached by Allison Lutchman.

Nine countries, inclusive of Antigua, Barbados, Grenada, Guyana, Curacao, British Virgin Islands, St Lucia, Suriname and the host country will contest the championship with the top two teams in each division earning the right to play in a masters tournament at a date in August as well a venue, yet to be announced. T&T boys team,which featured Kyle Kerry and Charles Devaux, won the tournament last year, beating rivals Jamaica in the final, while the T&T girls team that comprised Solange Skeene and Maria Honore finished second after they lost to the Jamaicans.