Sando snatches late win against Jabloteh

San Juan Jabloteh were left with their heads in their hands a second time in a row, letting it all slip at the death against visiting Club Sando at the Barataria Oval on Saturday.

Sando, meanwhile, celebrated their third straight win with a 2-1 come-from-behind result to move two spots up into third, but level on ten points with Jabloteh and three points adrift of leaders W Connection and North East Stars.

Jabloteh took the lead through well-executed strike from an unlikely source, Jevon Morris, but Akim Armstrong quickly levelled the visitors in the first half.

It was not until deep into stoppage time, however, that substitute Nical Stephens stood out the visiting hero after his cross was spilled into the net by Jabloteh goalie Javon Sample to send Sando owner Edison “Eddie” Dean into wild celebrations.

Both sides had cancelled out each other out for long periods with the exception of a couple half chances falling to Jabloteh forward Julio Noel and former San Juan Kings winger Tyrone Charles and Armstrong with ambitious attempts on the other end.

The duo combined on 38 minutes to level with Sando when Armstrong headed past Sample off a right side Charles’ corner.

Jabloteh had only three minutes earlier taken the lead when Morris, from the right of the area, sent a powerful drive past goalkeeper Kelvin Henry and into the far bottom corner of the Sando net following a move involving captain Damian Williams and Vurlon Mills. Jabloteh coach Keith Jeffrey, looking for the lead again, replaced Aaquil Campbell, Julio Noel and Jesus Perez with Jairo Lombardo, Kadeem Hutchinson and Kennedy Hinkson, all in the second half.

Lombardo, a Panamanian winger, had the best effort for Jabloteh when his 30-yard left footed strike flashed inches away from Henry’s top corner with 15 minutes left.

Sando, however, would snatch the victory in the third and final minute of stoppage time through the ambition of Stephens.

Angus Eve, the Sando coach, replaced Kevon Piper with the Vincentian utility player with stoppage time left and it proved a master-stroke for him, after he made earlier changes with Adan Noel and Keyon Edwards replacing Armstrong and Keron Cornwall, and three times earlier should have had the go-ahead goal.

Edwards failed to make contact to Adan’s low feed across the goalmouth in the 82nd minute, and 60 seconds later the latter saw his strike from the right brilliantly matched by a fully-stretched Sample.

Edwards later returned the favour but Adan headed wide at the goalmouth.

Nevertheless, Sando celebrated a third straight win, while Defence Force and Morvant Caledonia United remain winless in five, with their latest a goalless draw down at the Larry Gomes Stadium on Saturday.

The Pro League will break next weekend, on the request of the T&T Football Association (TTFA), to allow for the national team’s preparation for a July 26 international friendly against Ecuador in Guayaquil. Pro League action will resume on the weekend of July 28-29.

July 15

Defence Force 0 vs Morvant Caledonia United 0 - Larry Gomes Stadium;

San Juan Jabloteh 1 (Jevon Morris 35’) vs Club Sando 2 (Akim Armstrong 38’, Nical Stephens 90’+3) - Barataria Oval.

July 14

Central FC 0 vs St. Ann’s Rangers 1 (Josh Toussaint 57’) - Ato Boldon Stadium;

W Connection 2 (Neil Benjamin Jr 2’, Marcus Joseph 39’) vs North East Stars 2 (Jameel Neptune 81’, Kordell Samuel 90’+1) - Ato Boldon Stadium;

Point Fortin Civic 0 vs Police FC 0 - Mahaica Oval.