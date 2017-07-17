Stewart 5th in Para World championships discus

Certainly considered among the favourites for the men’s F44 discus throw at the World Para Athletics Championships in London, T&T’s Paralympic bronze medalist from the Rio 2016 games, Akeem Stewart was off his best when he threw in the final at the World games yesterday.

Stewart was just one metre outside of medal contention, as his first and best attempt measured 56.63 metres, and only good enough for 5th. The event was won by Jeremy Campbell of the USA who’s apparatus landed 63.66 metres away, setting a new championship record. Compatriot David Blair placed second when he produced a best attempt at 62.47 metres, while officials rolled the measuring tape out to the 57.33 metre mark on Croatia’s Ivan Katanusic’s best throw.

Stewart, the 2015 world games bronze medalist, produced his best measurement on his first attempt on Sunday but he forfeited each of his next four before throwing 54.00 metres with his sixth and final attempt.

He will next see action tomorrow in the men’s F44 javelin, an event in which he won gold at last years Paralympics in Brazil with a world record 57.32 metres.

Today T&T athletes Nyoshia Cain and Carlos Greene will see competition at the city’s iconic London Stadium. Cain will be back on the track in the women’s 100m T44 event having already competed on Saturday in the women’s long jump T44, placing 6th.

Greene, meanwhile, will open his world games campaign as one of five athletes in the men’s discus throw F11 final.

T&T’s fourth athlete at the games is wheelchair athlete Jabari Knight, who on Friday, placed eighth in the second of two heats in the men’s 100m T54 event. The local wheelchair athlete will line up again tomorrow, this time in the men’s 200m T54 event.