U17 cricketers taste first defeat

Trinidad and Tobago’s under-17 cricketers suffered their first loss of the 2017 CWI U-17 cricket tournament when they went down to the Windward Islands by two wickets at the Brian Lara Academy in South Trinidad.

Left to get 147 runs for victory in 48 overs, the Windwards got home with four balls to spare and for the loss of eight wickets.

Needing six runs to win the match off six balls, Simeon Alexander struck the first two deliveries bowled by left arm pacer Renaldo Forrester into the fence, sparking celebrations amongst the players.

Earlier Avinash Mahabirsingh scored 63 to take T&T to 148 for 9. The Windwards were then set 147 under the Duckworth/Lewis system off 48 overs to win the match.

Trinidad and Tobago struggled against the slow left arm spin of Simoen Gerson and lost wickets at regular intervals. The fact that the locals couldn’t forge meaningful partnerships interrupted any momentum and this played right into the hands of the foreigners.

All rounder Mahabirsingh came to the rescue with a hard fought unbeaten 63 to dig T&T out of a hole. The Naparima College student was willing to show patience and played each ball on its merit on a slow turning track at the newest First Class venue in the region.

The consistent Leonardo Julien put together an innings of 18 but just as he had worked through the difficult part of his innings, he lost his wicket. In addition to Gerson, Gravin Serieux was also good to claim 2/29.

When T&T bowled, fast bowler Jaden Seales grabbed three wickets and leg spinner Mahabirsingh also snared three, but it was not enough to stop Serieux from taking his team to victory. The right-hander scored 68 which formed the cornerstone of the Windwards innings. (VM)

CWI REGIONAL U-17

T&T U-17 148 all out (A Mahabirsingh 63 not out, L Julien 18, S Gerson 4/17, G Serieux 2/29) vs Windwards 147/8 (47.2) (G Serieux 68, A Mahabirsingh 3/21, J Searles 3/27)

Windwards won by 2 wkts.