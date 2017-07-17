U19 ruggermen defeat Turks and Caicos

T&T’s under 19 men’s rugby squad trampled Turks and Caicos Islands 41-0 to draw first blood at the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Under 19 championship happening in Miramar, Florida.

The ‘Soca Titan’ opened scoring on their opponents within the first three minutes and never looked back once.

Wearing the number nine jersey for his country, scrumhalf Romario Harrydath found a weak point in the opposition defence and exploited it fully to put T&T on the board before Jeron Pantor successfully kicked the conversion between the sticks for team T&T to take an early 7-0 lead. The T&T squad continued the scoring in the 11th minute as forward and team captain, Melek Frazer took the ball over the line in the far corner to bring the score to 12-0.

Those two early tries were added to by Korri Edwards in the 30th and 50th minutes, Jeron Pantor in the 34th and 45th and Emmanuel Cadette in the 42nd minute. In addition to his successful conversion after the 3rd minute try, Pantor added another, with Michael Gonzalves also making one conversion to contribute to T&T’s emphatic final score scoreline.

T&T will play Mexico in their next assignment on Wednesday while the T&T ladies will begin competition on Thursday in the RAN 10s tournament.