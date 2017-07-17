Ulshaw Bridge a 12/1 ‘beaut’ yesterday!

Expecting at Windsor tonight despite opposition of several fancied rivals in an eleven-runner 2-y-o Maiden Stakes over five furlongs; ‘good’ ground is forecast for a six-race programme which concludes at 8.50.

Already nights are ‘drawing in’ as they say, champion NH trainer Paul Nicholls ‘will have them all back in later this week’ and before you know it we’ll be thinking of the Boxing Day ‘King George’ at Kempton!

To think there used to be 24 hours in a day, 365 times a year; what happened, why is time flying by?

I’ll tell you why, racing is compelling, the daily grind contains its own fascination, and Charles Hills-trained Expecting is currently consuming our thoughts as a solid nap to make third time lucky.

Both efforts have been at this picturesque Berkshire venue!

No great expectations when making his debut over six furlongs five weeks ago but Hills was confident seven days later when Expecting raced over the minimum trip, ridden by South African champion jockey, Gavin Lerena.

Expecting, ‘on the premises’ throughout, was just outpaced in the closing stages, beaten a length or so into fourth place. William Buick rides.

Apparently Gavin has returned to SA!

Last season Hills contracted ex-champion apprentice, 46-year-old Daryll Holland, to ride for Faringdon stable, Lambourn, but that also went sour very quickly; we await 2018 for his next move!

Charles appears to be struggling, so many are going out like damp squibs and though several have ‘hit the woodwork’ another moderate, expected, tally could lead to a white flag being raised; at £80 a day owners can’t/wont stand for failure and his legendary 80-year-old father, Barry, is still on the gallops at 7am!

Running in tandem will be a seven-racecard on Wolverhampton tapeta which should be ideal for recent, much-improved Amazing Alice in the opening Novice Auction Stakes over six furlongs. Archie Watson’s charge suddenly came good on Chelmsford polytrack last month, winning by SEVEN LENGTHS!

A long day commences on ‘good’ ground at Ayr where Richard Fahey’s Mountain Approach wont be a surprise if he causes one in the Novice Auction Stakes over seven furlongs on the back of a ‘quiet’ debut.

Ayr, 2.00 Mountain Approach (e.w); Wolverhampton, 5.40 Amazing Alice; Windsor, 6.20 Expecting (nap).