Clarke elated by Warriors call-up

Keron Clarke, the FC Santa Rosa goal scorer who never thought he would have been called to the T&T team, is now elated by the call-up, thanks partly to the banner of the new T&T Super League (T&TSL).

A release from the T&TSL said: “Prior to this call-up, super league players didn’t have a chance. I hope this would open the window.”

Clarke, whose goalscoring form this season which included a hat-trick against Club Sando Moruga, could be an asset to coach Dennis Lawrence’s unit once he can continue scoring goals.

The T&T team is desperate for goals and points in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers with three points from six matches. The Soca Warriors will next face Honduras at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, on September 1 before taking on Panama on September 5 at the Estadio Rommel Fernandez Stadium in Panama City.

Lawrence’s men have just one international friendly encounter against Ecuador at the end of this month (July 26) in Guayaquil, Ecuador, to fine tune for the qualifiers.

Clarke, the only player from the super league to have impressed Lawrence enough to earn a call-up, is on a provisional 25-man squad that includes eight players who were on the roster for the USA and Costa Rica matches in June and others who have not represented the country in a few years.

Contacted, Clarke said: “I’m off to a flyer right now! The goals are coming in and hopefully the form will overflow into the national team stint. Last season was a bit tougher, the goals were few and far in between. But this season has been good and I just want to thank God. It’s only through him that I have the talent and everything.”

He believes it is a privilege to just be considered, much less be called to represent your country.

Clarke has been a dominant force at the heart of FC Santa Rosa’s attempt to win back-to-back league titles and the ‘Big Cannons’, as Santa Rosa is popularly called, are currently second on the standing. They were scheduled to be in action yesterday for a chance to change that.

FC Santa Rosa’s founder and coach Keith Look Loy was equally ecstatic at his captain’s call-up as he believes it represented an opportunity for super league players to represent their country at the highest level.

According to Look Loy: “This is huge for the club and the TTSL. It validates the work of the former and heightens the status and image of the latter. I anticipate more TTSL players breaking through.”

These sentiments were echoed by Clarke, who sees himself as setting the foundation and becoming an inspiration for younger players in the TT Super League to aim to achieve similar opportunities.