Gabriele to put a ‘Spin’ on it

Spinnaka undertakes another urgent mission in an ‘aged’ Maiden Stakes over a mile of ‘good to firm’ Thirsk tonight; Luca Cumani’s charge simply has to gain ‘winning brackets!’

One day Spinnaka will appear in stud books as a prospective broodmare, there are hundreds of maidens which breeders overlook for reasons I’ve never understood but ‘fashion’ and obsessive culture govern their minds.

Many years ago a three-year-old filly was continually placed at group level but never won whereas so many fillies are placed to win ‘tin pot’ races, just to have that magic win by their name; now you realise why Spinnaka needs to make the winners’ enclosure!

Realistically this represents a ‘penalty-kick’ for last time out ‘beaten favourite’ Spinnaka, placed second on three successive occasions; Luca must be pulling his hair out.

This particular Northern track is all about horsemanship, Luca must have a high opinion of Gabriele Malune who claims 7lbs apprentice allowance aboard Spinnaka, an Invincible Spirit filly which also has a 5lbs fillies allowance. Talk about every box ticked!

On the time-handicap it’s a joke, likely procession and if Spinnaka doesn’t go one better and score at the seventh attempt the prospect for breeding will be compromised; I’ll bet this is it!

Consistency invariably gains reward and another filly with an excellent chance is hitherto luckless Aquadabra in and Nursery Handicap over five furlongs at Bath where the only course without a watering system will ride ‘firm’ without doubt. Apparently it’s the highest track in England.

Mature, unspoiled, turf is a rarity nowadays, due to over-watering, but natural dewy moisture and sensible growth of grass often means a genuine racing surface which never seems to be a problem at this particular left-handed track. Hopefully it will be ideal for Mick Channon’s charge, mount of Andrea Atzeni, fifth different jockey in seven outings!

David Barron, an outstanding trainer, saddles Tember for division one of the Novice Auction Stakes over five furlongs of ‘good to firm’ Beverley, look no further for the winner; it’s no more than recognised selling grade in opposition.

Tember has been fancied both times and is napped to make it third time lucky.

Frankie Dettori faces tough choice in Nassau Stakes

Frankie Dettori admits he is facing a “difficult” decision when it comes to his mount in the Qatar Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood on August 3.

With John Gosden able to call on both Musidora Stakes winner Shutter Speed and returning Group One-placed filly So Mi Dar, the ever-popular Italian will have a tough choice to make.

The Khalid Abdullah-owned Shutter Speed was last seen finishing a close fourth in the Prix de Diane, while So Mi Dar is on the comeback trail having not run since her third to Speedy Boarding in the Prix de l’Opera at Chantilly in October.

Dettori said: “It’s a very tough choice for me to make, with So Mi Dar in the picture as well. I’ve not ridden either of them for a while and I’ll be swinging my legs across them next week.

Selectons

​Beverley, 11.15 Tember (nap)

Bath, 12.00 Aquadabra (e.w)

Thirsk, 3.10 Spinnaka