Hit and Run defends Mamoral title

In the prelude to Tropical Storm Bret and amidst the scamper for basic necessities as a precautionary measure, much jubilation was on-going at the Sunrise Sports and Cultural Club’s Windball Final at Mamoral, last month.

In the final, batting first in dampened and threatening overcast conditions, La Vega amassed 85/8 in their allotted 15 overs, a score which seemed near impossible at one stage. Without the invaluable services of Nishal Guyadeen and Alex Fredricks, La Vega may have thought that runs would be easier to acquire but the uprising Safraz Ali (2/7) and consistent Raj Persad (1/14) had opposing views as they crippled them early removing both openers, Shawn Joseph and Neishal Harrilal without scoring.

With the score at 2/2 after two overs La Vega’s main batsman, Shiva Roopchand alongside partner Jason James, began to re-construct the innings. Dismay continued, though, as Roopchand (4) was dismissed by Ali. James contributed 20 runs while also looking on in disbelief as his teammates fell at steady intervals. With the score creeping along at 39/3 after nine overs, replacement bowler, Vimal Balay, accounted for James’ dismissal but new hope rested on the lanky figure of Ezekiel Sampson and the youthful Darius Boodoo.

With no remorse, they battered the bowling of Balay (1/21), Reynold Ramsarran (1/13) and Michael Harry (1/13) before Donnie Supersad (2/17) dismissed Sampson (13) and Ramsarran accounted for Boodoo (23) with the last ball of the last over.

In reply, Hit and Run commenced their innings in aggressive fashion, hitting 13 runs off the first over bowled by Harrilal but Travis Karim (6) being the first wicket. The dependable Jonathan Narine (2), fell next to Harrilal (2/18) with the score at 17/2 after 3 overs.

La Vega’s renewed confidence in victory dispersed spores of intimidation on the Hit and Run team to which, unfortunately, Michael Harry, Sunil Boodansingh and Vinod Mack were immune. A match winning 26 by Harry, a patient 16 not out by Boodansingh and brutal 20 not out by Mack secured 91/4 inside eleven overs and the Championship for Hit and Run SC yet again.

In the third/fourth place play-off, Rampant Recruits demolished Hit and Run Masters to claim third place.

Batting first, Recruits tallied an impressive 183/6 in their allotted 15 overs against a demoralised, eight-man Masters team, a spectacle that some said was one game too late. A blistering innings by Rishi Mannah (93) and aggressive support from Zephon Richards (39) and Kurt Cassie (12) accumulated the bulk of the runs as they dispatched all of the bowlers to several parts of the field.

RESULTS

League

1 Hit and Run SC

2 La Vega

3 Rampant Recruits

4 Hit and Run Masters

One day Knockout

1 Rampant Recruits

2 Hunters

Summarised Scores

Rampant Recruits 183/6 (15overs) (Rishi Mannah 93, Zephon Richards 39, Kurt Cassie 12, Keegan Moonesar 0/21, Kadeem Subero 2/24, Mohansingh Gopichandsingh 2/25) vs Hit and Run Masters 93/7 (10 overs) (Keegan Moonesar 18, Kalistus Sandiford 21; Rick Cassie 1/15, Kurt Cassie 2/29, Rishi Mannah 1/5, Vikash Harrynanan 1/24). Rampant Recruits won by 90 runs.

La Vega 85/8 (15overs) (Jason James 20, Ezekiel Sampson 13, Darius Boodoo 23; Safraz Ali 2/7, Raj Persad 1/14, Donnie Supersad 2/17) vsHit and Run SC 91/4 (11overs) (Michael Harry 26, Sunil Boodansingh 16, Vinod Mack 20; Neishal Harrilal 2/17, Shiva Roopchand 0/15). Hit and Run SC won by six wickets.