Silver, bronze for T&T Pan Am Sambo team

T&T got silver and bronze medals from Gersham Griffith and Martin Joseph at the Pan American Sambo Championship in Colombia which took place from July 7-12.

Griffith who won gold at the tournament last year, fell agonizingly short in a final showdown with experienced Venezuelan Jose Tremont in the Flyweight division, losing out on points 4-2. The defeat came only a day after Griffith cruised to the final by virtue of a 7-3 triumph in the semi-finals over hometown favourite Wilmar Escobar, that had placed him as a strong contender to claim the gold.

But the inexperience of being in the sport only two years showed on Griffith, as the Venezuelan scored freely in racing to the victory. In the heavyweight division T&T’s Joseph failed to get past the semi-final round, going down 3-7 to another Colombian Juan Casa for the bronze medal. Joseph, a seasoned campaigner in the sport appeared short of full fitness, having had little competitive action since his injury last year.

After the championship T&T Sambo Federation president Jason Fraser said his fighters may not have had insufficient time to acclimatize after touching down in the Colombian capital.

Only two fighters were able to make the trip due to lack of funding. Fraser said he is hoping to have a bigger contingent when T&T go after medals and honours at the President’s Cup in London England from September 28 to October 1, as well as the Sambo World Cup in Moscow, Russia from August 20-27.

The T&T team will also compete at the World Championship in Russia, scheduled for November 6-12. Meanwhile a meeting of the various Mixed Martial Arts and Sambo clubs has been scheduled for Sunday, (July 16) at the BJJ T&T Headquarters on Eight Street, Barataria.

Fraser said the meeting will be used to discuss the selection of the T&T teams for the President’s Cup, World Championship and World Cup.

WALTER ALIBEY