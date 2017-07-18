T&T needs win to lift title

T&T will go into their last round battle against the Leewards today looking for a win to lift the CWI Regional U-17 title.

T&T currently leads the standings with 18.7 points from four matches. A win today against the Leewards at the National Cricket Centre will put they way beyond second place Barbados and hand Mbeki Joseph’s men the title. Barbados are on 14.3 and if T&T loses they can leapfrog them into pole position with a victory over Guyana at Gilbert Park today. T&T and Barbados are the only two teams that can take the title from their current position.

The Windward Islands who scraped a surprise win over T&T on Sunday are on 12.5 and even if they can defeat Jamaica today, they won’t be able to topple T&T or the Windwards, if the latter wins.

Manager of the T&T team Surujdath Mahabir says that the Leewards who are fourth is a tough clash. “The loss on the weekend would have affected the boys after a string of three wins but they are mature enough to come back from that and defeat the Leewards in this final match. This is the finals for us and once we can get this win, the title is ours. The boys know what is required and they will be going out to win the title.”

Action in all matches start at 9.30 am.

Standings

TEAM P W L T NR BPTS PTS NRR

T&T 4 3 1 0 0 0.7 18.7 0.863

Barbados 4 2 1 0 1 1.3 14.3 0.584

Windwards 4 2 1 0 1 0.5 12.5 -0.413

Leewards 4 2 2 0 0 0.4 12.4 1.290

Guyana 4 2 2 0 0 0.3 12.3 -0.20

Jamaica 4 0 4 0 0 0.3 0.3 -1.677