Dr Hannibal Najjar — lifelong learner

Andragogy is defined as the method and practice of teaching adult learners, and former T&T senior men’s football coach Hannibal Najjar is at the forefront of that field.

Najjar was conferred with a doctorate in instructional leadership in April from Lindenwood University in the United States, with an emphasis in andragogy including pioneering research on how the principles of teaching and learning could be applied in the field of sports.

This accomplishment was the latest realisation of a life’s pursuit of knowledge by Najjar. Coaching was his first field of endeavour and that career kicked off at quite an early age. By 1988, aged 35, Najjar had already headed several of T&T’s youth teams including the national under-21 (83-84), under-23 (84-85), under-17 (85-86) and under-20 (86-88).

Speaking to Guardian Media Sports on a recent visit to T&T from his adopted home in the US, he explained how his pursuit of higher education never overshadowed his love for football and coaching but rather was a simultaneous endeavour according to the 64-year old who said: “All my life I wanted to do a doctorate. I never knew what for, but it just had a certain prestige to it. As I got into education I found out that I wanted something more purposeful and this particular doctorate matches perfectly. Why instructional leadership? It is because I feel comfortable more than ever now to talk to adult coaches and players in a way where I feel fully equipped and where I can have people listen to me more carefully.”

Interestingly, Najjar confesses that if he is to make another major contribution to the T&T football at the national level, he would prefer to do so at the youth level where he believes he can “have an impact that can be lasting” through implementation of a plan which he claims is “packed with a projection of where we should go to be able to have something self sustaining.”

The holder of six academic degrees, including four masters stated: “I know my love for the game and I know what I teach and why I teach it. I educate you to play the game. Something is missing and it has to do with the education of the players about the game. If I had to pin one thing down, that is the learning of the game. I am not seeing that constant mature persistent play from the players.” he said.

During his interview with Guardian Media Sports Najjar touched on a wide range of topics including the highs and lows of his football coaching career on the local circuit which seemed so promising during the 1980s. It was during that period that he laid his proudest work so that when he was given the job as senior team head coach and technical director in 2002, Najjar took up the assignment with great vigour and anticipation. Having lasted just six matches Najjar had walked away from his positions in 2003 when T&T failed to qualify for that year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup.

From the outside looking in, Najjar felt great pride and hope for the local game several years later as the Soca Warriors, studded with a number of his former players went to the 2006 World Cup in Germany. He remembers, “I think what we had at the time is players that came from a developmental path. I say this out of humility and to remind people that quite a few of those players came out of a four year period that I had been building back in the early 80s and they produced for 20 years.”

While his pride never waned, hope soon flickered away following that historic participation as he, like many, found himself wondering what benefits were gained from World Cup qualification.

Najjar stated: “In the success that we’ve had which was a tremendous success at the World, coming away we fell apart and that is where I continue to worry because; why are we unable to sustain some level of maturity and pride like some of our own Caribbean counterparts?”

The problem was easy to see says Najjar: “We are short term, self-satisfying, we tend to be to cavaliering and that must be changed by going right back down to the young people. Establish a committee that would help construct a holistic development plan. Taking the kids from young and putting into them everything that is needed for them to be more complete, more sustaining and more contributory to their country.”

Najjar believes that the sense of national pride is sorely missing but now he believes he is well equipped to effect meaningful change

​