Hydro Tech partners with Guaya Utd

Leading Super League team, Guaya United Football Club, has forged a unique ‘community partnership’ with Hydro Tech Limited with two major objectives in mind, taking the talented football club to the highest rung of the football ladder and playing a significant role in the overall development of the wider Mayaro/Guayaguayare region.

This positive note was struck at a gala function held recently at the Hydro Tech Limited Business Centre, Galeota Point, Guayaguayare, to celebrate the partnership between Hydro Tech and Guaya United with the Mayaro-based company taking on the pivotal role as platinum sponsor of the club.

“While our main interest is striking success on the football field and opening up opportunities, locally, regionally and internationally, for our players to explore their sporting talent, Guaya United FC is also focused on uplifting and developing the community of Mayaro/Guayaguayare. We don’t intend to be just a football club and we are delighted that our premier sponsor shares our vision,” asserts manager Jameson Rigues.

Hydro Tech Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Trevor Lynch, said his company was thrilled to be a major player in the inspirational journey of the community-based team, explaining that the gala launch was aimed at showcasing to the community, and the country, that Guaya United FC was destined to be a model sporting/community organisation for all to emulate.

Lynch stressed that Hydro Tech, the premier supplier of integrated solution services within the upstream oil and gas industry, was a dedicated and socially responsible corporate citizen with a strong appreciation for and practice of family and community values. The company, he added, supported the community through a range of activities, including sponsorships and the organisation of recreational, educational and philanthropic initiatives.

Member of Parliament for Mayaro, Rushton Paray, told the audience at the gala function, that the Hydro Tech-Guaya United partnership was a great platform for sports tourism potential in the Mayaro region. He urged the youths engaged with the club to be very disciplined, both on and off the field, reminding them that they were “now representatives of both Mayaro/Guayaguayare and Hydro Tech”.

Expressing his pride in Guaya United FC, Minister of Agriculture, Lands and Fisheries, Clarence Rambharat, echoed the advice for the players to be disciplined, appealing to them to display the highest levels of sportsmanship and to be sporting ambassadors for their community.

Wayne Chance, founder/chief executive officer of Mission on Vision, who delivered the motivational address, spoke on the theme: “Getting Started and Taking Advantage of your Opportunities”. Chance recounted his experience in the prison system and his emergence as the successful individual he is today.

In its short history since its formation in 2010, Guaya United FC upstaged all comers, winning the Super League championship trophy in its very first year of competition in the 2013/2014 season. Despite a lean time the following year, Guaya rebounded as Knock-Out champions in 2015/2016, and also emerged runners-up in the league championship.

Under the captaincy of Glenton Wolfe, Guaya United’s 2017 squad boasts accomplished players such as talented striker Carlon Hughes, who leads the goal-scoring charts, veteran Kevin Jagdeosingh and Beville Joseph, bolstered by a cadre of young, rising stars. Under coach Ron La Forest, a former stand-out national player, Guaya United sits atop the 2017 Super League, winning its three matches so far. “With the support of Hydro Tech and the community, we intend to accomplish great things, on and off the field, this year,” said a confident Rigues.