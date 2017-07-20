National players flocking to Rampat’s Academy

A week ago national wicketkeeper/batsman Steven Katwaroo went public in thanking the folks at Rampat’s Coaching Academy, after he was awarded another contract by the T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) under their player retainer programme.

Katwaroo is just one of several national players who have visited the academy in California, Couva, to address flaws in their play. Another notable visitor to the academy is Nicolas Pooran who has been working there every time he gets the chance. National youth players from all age groups are also present on a weekly basis developing their skill at the state-of-the-art cricket facility.

Krishan Rampat, the owner of the Academy is the son of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Territorial Development officer Kumar Rampat. The young man started off doing a business plan as a school project in 2013 and through that the academy was realised.

KRCA, as it is known officially, began in 2012 and has grown from strength to strength every year thereafter. Today there are over 60 cricketers playing in zonal cricket from under 13 - 19. Some students of the Academy come from as far away as Guayaguayare, Diego Martin, Arima and Point Fortin.

KRCA has six national under 13 and 15 players, two West Indies under-15 players, four national under 17, and two national and West Indies under-19 players working at the facility currently.

Kumar Rampat, technical director of KRCA, is considered to be the silent hero of T&T Cricket, and is quite often referred to as Mr Cricket. Krishan won an ICC Tournament in England 2016 as the coach of the Suriname national team. Krishan leads the coaching staff of five and heads the KRCA.

Academy staff continually conducts extensive research on biomechanics and new scientific studies and educational approaches for the delivery of coaching to varying learning styles and abilities.

Speaking on coaching philosophy Krishan said: “I grew up under the eyes of parents who were both in the education system. My mother in teaching and my father in teaching, coaching and coach education. As a student, when I was about ten, I used to enjoy the joyous smiles of my peers and I anytime we played sport. As I grew up, I started to carefully observe and further understand the enjoyment kids get out of playing.