TKR tickets on sale

Erstwhile champions Trinbago Knight Riders announced the opening of their online ticket sales for the upcoming Hero CPL home games yesterday.

Spectators and game lovers can log on to http://www.kyazoonga.com/tkr and book their favourite seats for the 5 games to be held at the Queens Park Oval, between August 7th and August 14th. Tickets will also be available at the physical Box Offices at the Oval and the National Cricket Centre in Couva from July 24th onwards.

The much-awaited tournament will see TKR stars Dwayne Bravo, Brendon McCullum, Hashim Amla, Sunil Narine and more play in the national colours once again and delight fans with their on-field display of brilliance. The team had a good tournament last year and finished third in the tournament. The boys in red will look to reclaim their title in this year’s campaign with the camp beginning on July 28th in Port of Spain.

“Trinidad & Tobago is where all the passionate action is, and TKR fans can expect the same carnival-like atmosphere at the games this year, with timings that are more favourable for the local audience”, said Venky Mysore, Director of TKR.

With the games just two weeks away, fans can look to buy official gear and flock to the stadium in large numbers to support the Knights.