‘Berger’ set to perform a ‘Solo’ act

Han Solo Berger will carry Scottish hopes (and money!) in a five-runner Novice Stakes over six furlongs of ‘good to firm’ Hamilton tonight; a replication of his debut effort thirty-two days ago should suffice.

Chances are this Keith Dalgleish-trained Lord Shanakill colt will indeed improve given plenty of recovery time; apparently Han Solo Berger is reckoned first division material.

After a tardy start Han Solo Berger was soon well adrift at Carlisle, over a similar distance, but the ‘penny dropped’ at halfway and, under an ‘educational ride from Dougie Costello, he stormed through to finish just over a length off odds-on winner, Ghost Serge, others were well in arrears.

On the time-handicap Han Solo Berger is better than forecast favourite, Clubbable, a Mayson filly from the ‘winning machine’ camp of Richard Fahey.

Clubbable also shaped well first-up when beaten about three lengths by Footsteps Forever at Pontefract; interestingly runner-up, Procedure, carried the first colours of Cheveley Park Stud and started a much shorter price!

Expect Clubbable to progress but hope Han Solo Berger and Paul Mulrenna are too strong on the final climb! Earlier Sharja Bridge looks a ‘penalty-kick’ and an ‘anchor’ for our daily patent in a six-runner 3-y-o Maiden stakes over a mile of ‘good to firm’ Haydock, where a seven-race programme will be staged on its ‘inner course.’

Sharja Bridge looks totally ‘different gravy’ judged on his first-ever effort over course and distance last month; Roger Varian has hit a seam, not a trainer to oppose without good reason.

The Love Doctor is a long time winning but has excellent prospects of going one better, despite top-weight, in a Nursery Handicap over six furlongs of ‘good to firm’ Nottingham where rain fell yesterday.

Talk about enough boxes ticked, The Love Doctor achieved a ‘career-best’ TH mark in a similar race at Ponte ten days ago, his sixth outing, when second to Areen Faisal beaten just over a length, with the rest four lengths and upwards in arrears.

Tom Queally takes over from ‘computer champ’ Danny Tudhope but that’s not a problem. Get on, all of them!