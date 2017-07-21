Beach soccer boys win again

T&T beach soccer team made it two wins in a row on day three of the Commonwealth Youth Games ongoing in Nassau, Bahamas.

Yesterday, the local unit edged St Lucia 4-3 at the Bahamas Football Association National Stadium, to add to its opening penalty kicks win over Antigua and Barbuda. Today, the T&T boys will go all out for victory against Bahamas in their final preliminary match.

After getting a great start to the Youth Games, winning its opening match 5-2 over Turks and Caicos, the T&T girls’ team suffered a loss by the same margin, 5-2, to Jamaica. T&T will next meet Bahamas also in its final preliminary round match today.

At the Queen Elizabeth Sports Centre, T&T’s Tsyan Selvon and Ebony Williams hopes of progressing to the semi-finals of the girls’ beach volleyball was squashed by the unbeaten Australia team of Rebecca Ingram and Carrie Van Rensburg when they were beaten 2-0 (21-7, 21-8) in the quarter-finals. The Australians will not play Rwanda, who topped Vanuatu, 2-0 (21-4, 21-14) earlier.

The national volleyballers later met Vanuatu’s Rose Mary Moise and Luduine in the fifth to eighth classification semi-finals and lost, 2-1 (21-12, 13-21, 6-15). Vanuatu will meet England, who beat Bahamas, 2-0 (21-10, 21-15) in the fifth place play-off. T&T will play for seventh spot against the host team today.

In the boy’s category, T&T duo Devaughn Martin and Daynte Stewart got its first win of the competition defeating Bahamas second team of James Cleare and Aaron Springer, 2-0 (21-8, 21-15) in the ninth to 12th classification semi-finals. Today, the T&T boys will meet Jamaicans Javarie James and Daunte Smith in the battle for ninth place.

T&T rugby sevens girls’ team closed off the preliminary round with seven points to be in fifth place after getting mixed results on its second day of competition at the Old Thomas A Robinson Stadium.

In its opening match of the day, T&T fell to Canada, 31-0 but bounced back to claim a 20-0 victory over Bermuda. This morning the national team will match skills against the Bermudans again for fifth spot. Australia will play Canada for the gold medal while Wales will try to hold off Fiji for the bronze.

At the Sir Kendal G L Isaacs Gymnasium, T&T’s Justin Parris was eliminated in his boys’ 56kg first round bout against England’s Shiloh Defreitas, who won 5-0 on points.

At the National Tennis Centre, local tennis player Aidan Carter lost his second round match to top seed Siddhant Banthia of India, going down in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2. Carter’s mixed doubles partner T&T’s Emma-Rose Trestrail also fell in her second round match to top seed Minette Van Vreden of South Africa after leading in the first set 6-1. Van Vreden would then take the other two sets 6-3, 6-1 to advance.

Local swimmer Jeron Thompson splashed into action yesterday morning in the boys’ 50m breaststroke and clocked 29.35 seconds to win the first of three heats at the Betty Kelly-Kenning National Swim Complex.

In athletics at Thomas A Robinson National Stadium, sprinter Adel Coltrust had the fastest time of all the qualifiers in the opening round of the boys’ 100 metres dash, clocking 10.63 seconds to advance to the next round, hoping to reach the final which was carded for last night.

In the girls’ version of the race, Akilah Lewis, running in lane five, was third in 12.27 in the fourth heat. Winning was Tylar Lightbourne in 12.22 and second was Mia Gross of Australia in 12.26. She too advanced to the semifinal round, aiming to line in last night’s final as well.