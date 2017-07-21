Crix on board TKR

Crix, the flagship brand of Bermudez Biscuit Company Limited, today announced that it has signed an agreement to become an official partner of the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) franchise in the upcoming Caribbean T20 Premier League.

Through this partnership, Crix is demonstrating its support for the T&T-based Knight Riders cricket team in the fifth instalment of the popular regional T20 league.

Having won the tournament once, Crix believes the Trinbago Knight Riders have a great chance of winning the competition for the second time with the likes of popular Trinidadian cricketers, Sunil Narine, Denesh Ramdin, Kevon Cooper, and the brother pairing of Captain Dwayne Bravo and Darren Bravo. They are joined by international franchise players, Brendon McCullum and Hashim Amla, who return for their second stint with the team.

“Associating our Crix brand with the Trinbago Knight Riders was an easy decision and a perfect fit as the partnership allows us to promote our brand to a global audience and strategically align ourselves with this beloved sport, while supporting our local franchise,” said Andre Jacelon, commercial general manager at Bermudez Biscuit Company Limited.

“We are 100 percent behind the Trinbago KnightRiders.”

Much like Crix, the Trinbago Knight Riders team is versatile, featuring a team of multi-skilled players, who together, will go for gold in the tournament. The team is excited about the local brand’s support and looks forward to making them and the country proud.

“We are pleased to announce this partnership with Crix, who shares the same passion and love for cricket and sense of national pride as we do, at the Trinbago Knight Riders,” said Colin Borde, TKR’s team manager.

As part of the campaign, Crix will be offering lucky fans a chance to see the Trinbago Knight Riders play live at the Queen’s Park Oval through its upcoming social media and radio contests, as well as in-store contests at select supermarkets nationwide. In addition to match tickets, the contests, which kick off on July 17, will offer other great prizes.