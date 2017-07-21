Stampfli, Rose beat Honduras in Fed Cup

WALTER ALIBEY

Breanna Stampfli and Anneliese Rose got T&T’s campaign in the BNP Paribas America Zone, Group II Fed Cup Championship off with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Honduras in Panama City on Wednesday.

Under stormy skies, Stampfli, who won the bmobile National Tennis Open Tournament at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua in May, received a major test in her opening Group C encounter with Daniela Obando, when she was sent skating on her knees due to wet underfoot conditions caused by an earlier downpour of rain. With blood oozing from her knees, Stampfli surrendered the opening set 0-6, but came out blazing in the other two sets.

Trailing, Stampfli stormed back to claim the win in the second set 7-6(5) and later held off her counterpart 6-2 in the final set to hand her country a 1-0 lead.

That advantage was squandered though when Rose faced Natalie Gabriela Espinal Sanchez in the second rubber, needing victory to seal the win. Instead the Honduran stormed past Rose 6-1 6-2 to bring Honduras back on level terms ahead of the deciding doubles rubber which the T&T pair fancied.

The Hondurans sought to make a change for the doubles, bringing in Ana Gabriela Zavala Mata to join Obando for the encounter, but it had no bearing on the outcome, as T&T won the match 6-2 4-6 6-3 to earn a 2-1 win for T&T.

The T&T victory came after the team of Stampfli, Rose and Shenelle Mohammed had just ten minutes to prepare ahead of the opening match due to the inclement weather conditions. The trio arrived in Panama City on Monday and could not train due to the Main Draw on Tuesday and heavy rain on the morning of their matches, which enabled them a short session on the courts.

They will jump back into action today against Puerto Rico which will feature Olympic champion Monica Puig. T&T will have to top the group to advance to the semi-final round which will be played from tomorrow.