T&T open trials for indoor hockey squad

Newly appointed national men’s indoor hockey team coach Raphael Govia will flick off preparations for the upcoming Pan American Indoor Hockey Championship in Georgetown, Guyana, from October 14-22 with an open trial session from Monday July 24.

The players are being invited by the national teams management committee of the T&T Hockey Board to the first trials session at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Hamilton-Holder Street, Port-of-Spain from 7.30pm to 10pm.

Meanwhile, the national indoor women’s team has already flicked off their preparations for Guyana under coach, Jerazeno Bell, a former Guyana international, Queen’s Park Cricket Club stand-out and current Paragon indoor women. Velisha Sylvester is the manager with Roxanne Dey-Thorne as her assistant.

The women’s event will feature Canada, Bermuda, Argentina, Mexico, Uruguay, Guyana, USA and T&T in an eight-team round-robin series at the end of which the top two teams will contest the gold medal match.