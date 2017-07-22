‘Angel’ to fly home for punters!

Maggie’s Angel is an obvious choice for the £250000 2-y-o Weatherbys Super Sprint over five furlongs of ‘good to soft’ Newbury today; clear time-handicap ‘best in’, drawn right in the centre of a 25-strong field, solid recent form, and mount of ex-dual champion jockey, Paul Hanagan.

Nearly forgot, trained by Richard ‘winning machine’ Fahey who fields FOUR other declarations.

Fahey knows what is required to win this ‘big pot’ (again!) and Maggie’s Angel is indeed forecast favourite to supplement his considerable past gains at the picturesque Berkshire course.

Three weeks ago Maggie’s Angel finished runner-up to well-backed favourite, Dance Diva, in the listed Empress Stakes over six furlongs on a similar Newmarket July course surface. The Dark Angel filly was then rated 86.

Afterwards Maggie’s Angel was raised 7lbs by the official BHA juvenile handicapper.

To all intents and purposes Maggie’s Angel is right up to scratch for what is required to land this ‘Super’ dash and I’ve not intention whatsoever of looking elsewhere for the winner.

Although there are EIGHT meetings, on another so-called super-Saturday, decent bets are difficult to find as a two-year-old ‘specialist’ but Wazim can be backed to beat seven rivals in a Novice Stakes over seven furlongs of ‘good to firm’ Haydock tonight.

Wazim won on debut by a short-head over an extended six furlongs at Doncaster earlier this month, registering a useful time-figure under Kevin Stott, again booked.

Veejay also scored first-up and is fancied but my strong fancy is for well-regarded Wasim.

First leg of our daily patent is Placebo Effect, one of nine ‘decs’ for a desperately poor Selling Stakes over six furlongs at Ripon, where it is forecast ‘good’ following watering!

Placebo Effect achieved a ‘career-best’ over five down the Catterick straight last time out and is ready to win.

Ripon, 2.20 Placebo Effect (e.w); Newbury, 3.35 Maggie’s Angel (nap-e.w); Haydock, 7.00 Wasim (e.w).