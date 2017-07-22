Cabinet grants TTFA land for Home of Football

After over 100 years of not having a home, the TTFA is much closer to realising this dream as the cabinet of T&T has approved to lease an undisclosed amount of land in close proximity to the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, to the T&T Football Association (TTFA) for the development of an official ‘Home of Football’.

Earlier this year, the Association was successful in securing the Ato Boldon Stadium to house its official offices and now will embark on development of a Training and Technical Centre on surrounding land, in a two-phased project.

The first phase according to president of the TTFA David John Williams, will include the construction of player accommodations, two additional training pitches to be flood-lit, together with ancillary facilities and a beach soccer pitch. John Williams told Guardian Media Sports that this phase is expected to be completed within a six month period however several steps must satisfied before construction begins; such as attaining the final lease as well as tendering the project publicly. The second phase will include four additional pitches comprising of both artificial and natural grass surfaces and a futsal court.

Additionally, the TTFA has received approval from FIFA to restart the Income Generation Project which was stalled under the previous administration. The original income generation project was centred around merchandising but John Williams noted that this time around the project will now be of a different nature as FIFA has approved that the funding be use to construct an entertainment centre inclusive of a sports bar, restaurant and other novel ideas such as small-sided football fields as well as basic playing arenas for other sports. This income generation project will capture not only the patrons who attend local and international events at the state of the art Cycling Velodrome and Aquatic Centre and the nearby National Cricket Centre but also other guests who may chose to experience all attractions at the Home of Football.

The full project could be completed within a two-year window and the TTFA believes that the entire undertaking is a key step towards the FA’s strive to be self-sustainable and to raise additional revenue that will assist in the development of the country’s football which is so badly needed.

The TTFA thanked the Prime Minister, and his Cabinet and by extension the Government of Trinidad and Tobago for the support it has given over the past 12 months.