Cain seeks out second medal at World Para

T&T’s Nyoshia Cain has already pocketed a medal at the World Para Athletics Championships currently taking place in London, England but the 22 year old is not done yet.

Today at the Olympic Stadium, she will begin her hunt for a second medal when she faces the starter in the second of two heats in the women’s T44 200 metres at 7 am (TT time).

On Monday Cain, who was born with hemihyperplasia (part of one side of the body is larger than the other), won T&T’s first medal at the Championships, sprinting to a bronze medal in the women’s T44 100m (13.25) and will use this success to give her a boost in an event, which she has gotten unfavourable results in her most recent major competitions.

At the previous world event in 2015, she placed fifth in a time of 28.24 and last year at the Paralymics Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Cain was disqualified in the event.

The half-lap race will be her final event at the Games.

Last Saturday, she also competed in the women’s long jump event and finished in sixth spot with her best attempt measuring 3.99 metres.

The final for the 200m is set for tomorrow. Also that day, her team-mate Akeem Stewart will also seek his second medal at the meet.

Stewart made history yet again on Tuesday after setting a new world record and winning gold in the men’s F44 javelin throw. He produced a record-breaking distance of 56.74m in his second attempt.