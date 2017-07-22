Colthrust cops T&T’s first medal at Youth Games

Adell Colthrust created history on Thursday evening at the Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) capturing T&T’s first ever gold medal when he won the boy’s 100 metres currently under way in Nassau, Bahamas.

At the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium on the opening night of track and field, the Carifta U-18 sprint champion got to the line in 10.55 seconds, ahead of Jamaican Kevon Stone (10.59) and the host nation’s Adrian Curry (10.61).

In the girls’ version of the race, Akidah Lewis placed fourth in her semifinal in 12.24 and did not advance to the final.

Yesterday, both Colthrust and Lewis were expected to race in the 200m but neither started.

Also, on Thursday T&T’s Ianna Roach just missed out on a medal in the girls’ shot put, placing fourth with her best throw reaching 15.12 metres.

T&T’s team of Devaughn Martin and Daynte Stewart was able to hold off Jamaica’s Javarie James and Daunte Smith, 2-1 to claim ninth place in the boys’ beach volleyball competition. The local duo won the first set 21-14 but the Jamaicans fought back in the second. In the final set though, Martin and Stewart regained their composure to win it 15-10.

The local girls’ team of Tsyan Selvon and Ebony Williams was not successful in their bid for seventh spot, losing 2-1, to Bahamas pair LaTavia Braynen and Mechelle Moss.

T&T muscled its way past Bermuda, to secure fifth place in the girls’ rugby sevens competition as the local rugby players topped their opponents, 29-0.

At the Betty Kelly-Kenning National Swim Complex, Jeron Thompson was again hoping to reach the final in the 100m breaststroke event but it was not to be. Thompson touched the wall in third place in 1:05.46 in heat three, not quick enough to advance. He will get one more chance at glory when he swims in heat four in the 50m freestyle today.

T&T boxer Nickelle Joseph was beaten by Aaron Bowen of England, 5-0 on points in their boys 75 kg quarterfinal bout late Thursday. And T&T pair of Aidan Carter and Emma-Rose Trestrail dominated their opponents in round one of the mixed double competition, downing Kiribati duo Bauro Lambourne and Kaoa Fakaofo, 6-0, 6-0 and moved on to the quarterfinals. There they met the South African team of Siphosothando Montsi and Minette Van Vreden and fell to a 6-3, 6-1 defeat.