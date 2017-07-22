Narine bangs 95 in Central Super League

Better known for his mystery bowling, Sunil Narine turned up with the bat on Thursday night, to slam an impressive 95 to take Mystery XI into the finals of the Powerade T20 tournament at Pierre Road in Charlieville.

The left-hander, opening the innings against EYM gave the fans a treat, as he slammed his half century off just 20 balls. He eventually went on to score 95 of 54 balls with 10 sixes and three fours.

His innings enabled his team to score a massive 208 for five in their 20 overs. EYM after that beating were left demoralised and could only make 81 all out in reply, going under by 127 runs. Former national player Richard Kelly also got into run scoring mode and clobbered 40 of just 15 balls with four sixes and two fours. Chris Patia got 22 at the top of the order, adding 80 runs for the first wicket with Narine. Bowling for EYM, Deepak Kumar had two wickets for four runs. When EYM took to the crease they never looked as if they were going to seriously challenge the score and faltered badly. The only score of note was 14 from Shakim Prime. Narine bowled just one over and took two wickets for three runs. Patia and Varoun Samaroo also took two wickets each but the main destroyer was Nishal Gayadeen with 3 for 19. Last evening (Friday night) the second semi-finals between Bamboo All Stars led by Keiron Pollard and WPI was carded also for Pierre Road. (VM)

POWERADE

CENTRAL SUPER LEAGUE SCORES

SEMI-FINALS

At Pierre Road: Mystery XI 208/5 (20) (Sunil Narine 95, Richard Kelly 40, Chris Patia 22, Deepak Kumar 2/4) vs EYM 81 all out (Shakim Prime 14, Sunil Narine 2/3, Nishal Gayadeen 3/19, Varoun Samaroo 2/11, Chris Patia 2/15) Mystery XI won by 127 runs. Man of the match: Sunil Narine