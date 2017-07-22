Roopnarine, Mahabir advance in Caribbean T/tennis

T&T duo Arun Roopnarine and Canada-based David Mahabir enjoyed a busy but productive day of competition when the 59th Senior Caribbean Table Tennis Federation Championship continued in Havana, Cuba, yesterday.

The local pair, T&T’s only participants at the competition, combined for the round-of-32 in the men’s doubles against Guyana’s Joel Alleyne and Nigel Bryan and came away with an 11-5, 12-10, 11-7 win to set up a clash with Puerto Rico’s Sebastien Echevarria and Gabriel Perez in the last-16, yesterday.

However, the Roopnarine and Mahabir went down to the Puerto Ricans, 11-6, 5-11, 9-11, 11-4, 11-5. The semifinals and gold medal matches were carded for last night in the men’s doubles.

Also yesterday, Roopnarine went under to Dominican Republic’s Emil Santos 2-11, 5-11, 4-11 but defeated Martinique’s Christian Victorin 11-1, 11-3, 11-5 to advance as the runner-up in Group Two of the men’s Singles round-robin stage while 64-year-old Mahabir, a former T&T champion and winner of the recent national veterans singles crown, was beaten by Barbadian Trevor Farley, 7-10, 10-12, 4-11 before beating St Lucian Adrian Albert 11-2, 11-4, 11-6 in Group 12 and also earned a spot in the main draw knockout stage.

On Thursday, Roopnarine served off his campaign when he took part in a three-player Group Four round-robin outlasting Barbadian Tyrese Knight 11-9, 7-11, 6-11, 11-7, 12-10 and losing to Puerto Rico’s Gabriel Perez 7-11, 9-11, 10-12 in the Men’s Under-21 Division singles to reach the last-16 while Mahabir, competing in the Masters Over-45 spanked Jamaica’s Michael, Guyana’s George Nicholas and Cuban Ardrian Hernandez all in three sets to storm into the semifinals and certain of a medal.